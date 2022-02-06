🌱 Hero Deputies + Aging School Buildings + Servers' Observations

Get on up, Boise! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

Two local deputies are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman from an icy pond. Idaho has agreed to change its living will template after a settlement in a lawsuit and a report states Idaho's school buildings need help. Local restaurant servers provide tips to patrons and we give you the forecast for the upcoming week.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 41 Low: 26.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

A local woman is recovering after two Ada County deputies rescued her from her sinking vehicle in an Eagle pond. KTVB-TV's new staff write Deputy Dylan Sklar and Deputy Sean Dalrymple dove into the ice covered pond, pulling the woman from the vehicle through a window. (KTVB.com) Idaho has agreed to change its living will template so that pregnant people will not be kept on life support against their wishes. An article written by Associated Press reporter Rebecca Boone and carried by the East Idaho News explains the move is part of a legal settlement reached this week with four women who said the state’s law governing advance health care directives discriminates based on gender and subjects pregnant people to different medical treatment than others. (eastidahonews) A recent report from a state agency paints a grim picture of Idaho's aging school structures. IdahoEdNews reporter Kevin Richert states 77 of the state's 115 districts reported their buildings were in "fair" or "poor" condition and the estimate to up the condition to "good" is $847 million. Although school districts are required to file a report every ten years on building conditions, many fail to do so.(idahoednews) "We know your girlfriend...and your wife." "When I am really busy and parents think it's the perfect time for their kid to practice ordering." "If you're rude or obnoxious, we have nicknames for you behind your back." These are just three of the 40 things Idaho restaurant servers shared with LITE-FM's Stephanie Gull. (liteonline) Courtesy of Boise Patch, here is the weather forecast for the upcoming week. (Boise Patch)

Today in Boise:

The Capital High School band will perform a concert on Monday evening and all are invited. (7 pm)

The Garden City Design Review Committee will hold a hearing on Monday. (3 pm)

The Children's Home Society of Idaho is offering a 10-week parent group with meetings on Mondays. (6:30 pm)

The Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Boise will hold a meeting on Monday. (6 pm)

The Household Hazardous Waste collection site for Monday is Meridian Republic Services located at 2130 W. Franklin Road. (Noon)

Boise Fact of the Day:

While a tip of 15 to 20% at sit-down restaurants has been commonly recommended in countless articles over the years, just over half of customers are tipping their servers 20% or more, and 1 in 5 tip over 25%.

From my notebook:



US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "Here's the 3-month outlook for Feb-Mar-Apr. Looks a little bit promising for more moisture!" (Facebook)

Boise Weekly: "The Elephant in the City: Boise programs working to address the growing number of unhoused peopleOver half a million Americans are unhoused and just like other cities, Boise is working to get a hold on the crisis." (Instagram)

Idaho Humane Society: "As the cold and wet conditions continue outdoors, we’d like to remind you of a few pointers to help keep your pets safe. OUTDOOR CONDITIONS: We don’t recommend keeping pets outdoors for long periods." (Facebook)

Boise State Public Radio: "U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has denied a request from Idaho and six other states exempting national guard members from the military’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement." (Facebook)

Boise Weekly: "Rick Just's History Corner: Dorthy JohnsonIn 1964, she was the first Black woman to be Miss Idaho.Link in bio" (Instagram)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— John Braese

