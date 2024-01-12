Hero the dog leads rescuers to other animals in need of help. Now, she has a new home

A North Carolina dog led rescuers to other animals in need of help — then came a touching adoption.

Hero the dog got a new home after she ran away from “horrific” conditions. Her harrowing escape helped rescuers find about 40 other animals and bring them to safety, according to the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County.

“We’ve given her a name that’s worthy of her and a last name of Salvare, which means to save and protect,” the Charlotte-area animal shelter wrote Jan. 10 in a Facebook post.

Hero — a basset hound believed to be at least 10 years old — got her second chance after she was found in a “poor” condition, with protruding bones and dirty fur. She also had a bladder infection, heartworms and nails so long that she had trouble walking, officials said.

“Despite Hero’s sad back story, she’s proof that dogs are resilient creatures that only show love that is unconditional,” the shelter wrote.

As of Jan. 10, the shelter hoped to find a new owner for Hero, described as a “friendly” dog that greets people “with the softness of a sweet old lady.” Officials believed she would do best in a quiet home as she continued her recovery.

“She’s an incredibly sweet and easy going girl that just wants to spend her time cuddled up on her blankets or in the company of someone,” the shelter wrote.

Then on Jan. 11, the humane society shared the heartwarming update that Hero was adopted.

At least three other dogs rescued from the “horrific” situation in late 2023 were in need of homes. People interested in adopting them are asked to call 704-784-7387, according to social media posts.

The humane society, located roughly 25 miles northeast of Charlotte, didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Jan. 12.

