Hero Driver Drags Injured Police Officer to Safety

Inside Edition
44

A Texas driver helped a wounded police officer during a shooting. The drama erupted when cops got into a gun battle with a suspected carjacker. The driver, John Lally, sprinted towards an injured officer who screamed in pain from a bullet in his leg. Lally and another officer dragged the wounded cop behind a car. Lally tried to comfort the wounded cop as officers put a tourniquet on his leg. The injured officer was rushed to the hospital. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.

