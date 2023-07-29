'Hero' Hertfordshire police dog Finn dies aged 14

Finn the police dog was treated as a hero after saving his handler's life

A police dog that won the nation's hearts after he was stabbed while protecting his handler has died.

PD Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 when he confronted an armed suspect in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, while protecting PC Dave Wardell.

He recovered and returned to duty, before retiring in 2017. He also appeared on Britain's Got Talent and a new law in his name was introduced.

PC Wardell said he was "broken" after his "hero" dog died aged 14.

"I'm devastated," he said.

"I'm completely lost without him. I hope people remember him and that his legacy lives forever."

Dave Wardell slept beside Finn during his recovery from the knife attack

German Shepherd Finn had been trained by, and lived with, the officer in Hertfordshire since he was a puppy.

PC Wardell is in no doubt that Finn, then aged seven, saved his life on that fateful night in 2016.

Finn was stabbed in the chest and head and was not expected to survive. PC Wardell was stabbed in the hand.

A teenager was sentenced to youth custody for the attack.

The assault on the dog was dealt with by the law as "criminal damage".

After a campaign for a change in the law regarding injuries to police support animals was set up, the new Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act - known as Finn's Law - was introduced in 2019.

A Facebook post released on behalf of PC Wardell and his wife Gemma said Finn passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.

After almost three months on from the near-fatal attack Finn returned to duty but retired at the age of eight in April 2017

Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that supports retired police dogs, said Finn left a "huge legacy" behind.

"Our thoughts are with Finn's family at this very difficult time. Finn, your legacy will live on, may you stand down with pride," it posted on social media.

