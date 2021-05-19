Hero of Hotel Rwanda tells terror trial he was tortured by regime in secret 'slaughterhouse'

Paul Rusesabagina in the pink inmate's uniform arrives from the Nyarugenge prison - SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images

He was hailed as the hero of the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ and reportedly saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from machete-wielding genocidaires in 1994.

But in explosive new documents, Paul Rusesabagina alleges he was tortured by Rwandan authorities for several days at an unknown location he described as a “slaughterhouse”.

“I call that place the slaughterhouse,” he said, according to a lawyer's affidavit obtained by ABC News. “I could hear persons, women screaming, shouting, calling for help.”

“I was suffocating, I could not move my arms, my legs were tied... I could hear persons, women, screaming, shouting, calling for help: ‘Please help, help, help, help!’”

The 66-year-old dissident is currently being tried in the East African nation on more than a dozen terror-related offences, including arson and murder. He denies the charges.

Mr Rusesabagina’s is best known for the story of how as a hotel manager in the Rwandan capital Kigali, he helped to shelter more than 1,268 people, during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. His exploits were the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda in 2004.

Paul Rusesabagina with Angelina Jolie in 2004 - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

About 800,000 to a million ethnic Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed in 100-days of slaughter. The killings only stopped when President Paul Kagame led the Rwandan Patriotic Front into the country to drive the genocidaires out.

After the genocide, President Kagame took power, ruling the tiny country with an iron fist, with his opponents often ending up dead or imprisoned. Kigali has been trying to apprehend Mr Rusesabagina for more than a decade as Mr Kagame believes that Mr Rusesabagina has conspired to oust him from abroad.

Last year, Mr Rusesabagina, now a Belgian citizen and permanent US resident, vanished mysteriously from Dubai before suddenly appearing handcuffed in front of television cameras in Rwanda.

It has been widely reported that Mr Rusesabagina was taken to Rwanda on a private jet after he was duped by one of Kagame’s agents into thinking he was travelling to neighbouring Burundi.

The former hotelier claims he was drugged on board and woke up in Kigali. “So there was no kidnap. It was actually flawless,” Mr Kagame told Rwandan media in September.

According to the affidavit, Mr Rusesabagina told his lawyer that after he arrived in Rwanda security forces took him to an undisclosed facility where he remained blindfolded and bound at the hands and feet for four days. “They tied my arms and legs, eyes and nose, mouth and ears,” he told his lawyer.

When his legs began to shake because of a lack of oxygen, an agent of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau would release the gag so he could breathe, he alleges.