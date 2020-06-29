New Hero ‘Lahn’ Arrives in Shadow Arena on July 2

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Hero Lahn will be available to play in Shadow Arena on July 2. The new Hero will allow players to battle against others using a new array of powerful skills.

Lahn, Shadow Arena's 12th Hero, is a martial artist able to manipulate the position of an enemy by pulling or dragging them with her Crescent Pendulum. She also has the ability to effectively target enemies from a distance by delivering long-range attacks. Players will be able to experience this Hero's unique skills upon next week's update.

Moreover, various updates have been introduced in Shadow Arena. AI Bots will now be added to Team mode when the wait time for sufficient participants is extended. The appearance of equipped weapons has also been standardized to create a tenser gameplay environment, as opponents can no longer judge a weapon's level based on visuals alone.

The Team mode competition "Shadow Arena Champions Showdown" was held on June 28th. After an intense 4 rounds, the winner was determined according to the total points earned throughout the competition. The winners 오로롱 (Ororong) and Banishing were rewarded with an exclusive skin along with 5 Hero Selection Coupons.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

