A hero lost, murder conviction in a small town, sheriff doesn't wear body camera

Canaan Bower — a Mayfield High School wrestling champ who gained national prominence after stopping a kidnapping in progress — died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash. In this photo, he revisits the Chucky's convenience store in Doña Ana on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where he subdued a would-be kidnapper.

Hometown hero dies in motorcycle crash

Canaan Bower — a Mayfield High School wrestling champ who gained national prominence after stopping a kidnapping in progress — died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash.

Bower was 18.

Las Cruces police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Triviz Drive — just south of Missouri Avenue — about 8:30 p.m. March 9. Officers learned a motorcyclist was traveling south on Triviz and collided with a vehicle turning north onto Triviz.

Kara Garrett Bower, Canaan's mother, shared a heartfelt post Thursday on Facebook after learning of her son's death.

"We are overwhelmed with sadness, but feel compelled to share with the world as he was loved (by) many. Last night Canaan was killed in a motorcycle accident. Canaan lived life to the fullest, and loved with his whole heart. He will be forever missed." Kara wrote.

Lucas Peerman, our news director, covered the news as it broke.

My heart sunk when I received the message that Canaan Bower died in a motorcycle crash in Las Cruces. I didn’t know Canaan but I knew the name. In March 2020, we’d reported on Canaan’s heroic actions stopping a kidnapping in progress at a Doña Ana gas station. Canaan was 16 at the time and a district wrestling champion. He used those mat skills to take down a man wreaking havoc inside the lobby of the gas station and pinned him until police arrived.

In March 2021, we visited with Canaan to talk about how his life had changed in the past year. Sure, there were shoutouts from UFC stars and appearances on TV shows, but Canaan was still the same respectful, kindhearted young man he had been before his act of bravery made national headlines. He still answered “yes, ma’am” and “no, sir” when talking our reporter and photographer.

Last Wednesday, March 9, Canaan was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on Triviz Drive. He was 18. We don’t yet know the details of the crash but will report on what happened as soon as those police reports are available. Canaan’s family and friends were too devastated to talk to us in the days right after the tragedy. Our understanding is there will be gatherings and services in the coming week to memorialize the hero our community lost. We’ll attend and listen to stories of Canaan’s character. By all accounts, there will be plenty to share. Rest in peace, Canaan.

First defendant convicted in Garfield murder trial

It's been almost four years to the day since a teenage girl woke up to discover the bodies of her mother and her mother's boyfriend at their home in Garfield.

On Friday, a jury found one of the two defendants in the grisly double killing guilty on three of the four charges.

Cristal Cardenas, 34, was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of criminal solicitation. The jury also found her not guilty of a second count of first-degree murder.

The case was full of twists and turns — allegations from a man who claimed to be a hired hitman, insinuations of ties to Mexican drug cartels, a bitter custody dispute.

Sun-News reporter Justin Garcia, who covers crime, courts and public safety for the newspaper, followed each day of the trial as it unfolded. Here's what he said:

One thing I noticed from the Cristal Cardenas trial was all the traumatic experiences felt by children. By my count, there were at least three kids directly impacted by the events of March 25, 2018. I don’t know if those children will ever know each other, much less have a relationship with one another. If they do, I hope it’s a good one. I hope that, within each other, they find more peace than their parents did.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart, at left, orders a subject to sit on the ground during a traffic stop on June 28, 2021. The subject said he did not know he was being pursued by law enforcement., The sheriff was in an unmarked vehicle whose lights and siren were not working.

Sheriff supports body cameras, but doesn't wear one

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart has been a proponent of body-worn cameras for police, which have been required under New Mexico law since 2020.

However, the sheriff does not wear one herself, even though she sometimes participates in law enforcement encounters and carries a sidearm.

The statute requires officers "who routinely interact with the public to wear a body-worn camera while on duty." Stewart said that does not apply to her.

Last week, reporter Algernon D'Ammassa took a closer look at whether or not this is true. He said:

New Mexico’s law requiring police to wear body cameras is fairly recent and agencies that were not already using them have had to adjust to new technology and procedures.

Recently, we reported that the Doña Ana County District Attorney had issued a reminder to Sheriff Kim Stewart that deputies needed to wear the body cameras and that the law assumes bad faith if an officer does not use the camera in, say, an instance of deadly force. That means officers can be held liable for negligent or intentional spoiling of evidence.

Yet we learned that the sheriff and some of her command staff still aren’t wearing them, even on law enforcement calls. This story highlights a traffic stop last summer which nearly went terribly wrong, in which the sheriff brandished her weapon while she was alone and had no body or dashboard camera to document what was taking place.

Reporting this story involved watching several hours’ worth of body and dashboard camera videos collected by sheriff’s deputies, inspecting police records, conducting numerous interviews with legal experts and advocates and reaching out to sheriff’s departments in 18 of New Mexico’s 33 counties about their body camera policies.

Teddy Allen dribbles the ball across half court against Abilene Christian in the 2022 WAC Men's Basketball Tournament championship game. Photo taken 3/12/22

Aggies take WAC title, head to NCAA tourney

While Las Cruces was hoping to welcome home TWO championship teams over the weekend, the New Mexico State Aggies were the only ones to return with those bragging rights.

Four Aggie players, including Teddy Allen, finished with double-digit points to help NMSU punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Aggies on Saturday night won the Western Athletic Conference championship Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Las Cruces High School Bulldawgs, who went into Saturday night's championship game undefeated — but facing Albuquerque's undefeated Volcano Vista Hawks — lost the game.

Our resident basketball fan, Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman helps sum up the experience:

Let the Madness begin.

The New Mexico State men’s basketball team claimed the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a dominating 66-52 win over Abilene Christian March 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory secured the team’s 23rd appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which takes the winners of every Division I conference.

The No. 12-seed Aggies play No. 5-seed Connecticut Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Can New Mexico State pull off the upset? You can predict the winners of every NCAA Tournament game and win prizes in the USA TODAY bracket sweepstakes. Choose wisely and follow Sun-News sports reporter Stephen Wagner on Twitter for updates throughout March Madness.

Speaking of championship hoops, the Las Cruces High boys basketball team carried a 31-0 record into the New Mexico Class 5A title game March 12 in Albuquerque. Their opponent, Volcano Vista, was 28-0 heading into the game. The battle of unbeatens couldn’t be decided in regulation. Unfortunately for the Bulldawgs, the Hawks soared in overtime to a 66-55 win.

Students at Hillrise Elementary School in Las Cruces choose whether to wear masks on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, on the fist day since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state would lift its mask mandate.

How long is summer? LCPS proposes new school calendars

In two sessions last week about calendar options for Las Cruces Public Schools' 2023-23 academic year, the district answered questions about teacher pay and summer vacations, as well as various other concerns.

Announced on March 7, Las Cruces Public Schools has come up with two calendar options for the new year, a "traditional" calendar and a "balanced" calendar, which include extended learning days.

The proposed changes got our readers talking.

Sun-News reporter Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member who reports on public education across New Mexico, said:

A change to the calendar has been eminent for Las Cruces Public Schools. I've kept my eye on extended learning in the district for quite some time. There were some non-mandatory options for extended learning this past summer (2021), but now it seems that extended learning will be fully implemented, barring the school board's upcoming decision. On Tuesday's board meeting agenda, there's an item for "discussion and possible approval of 2022-23 instructional calendar." It's not explicit what could happen if the board does not approve of extended learning, which would add 10 school days to the academic calendar. Both proposed calendars include extended learning days.

Based on the comments I saw in the two informational sessions held last week, most people were iffy on the "balanced" calendar, which would cut part of summer break, starting the school year in July. Although some people in the comments said that it seemed the district "had already made a decision to go with the balanced calendar," district officials stressed that this is not true. The calendar ultimately comes down to the school board. I think it will be interesting to see public comment and how the board's discussion goes on Tuesday. I'm not expecting a vote so soon. I'm guessing the board will wait to vote on this in April's meeting.

Listen: The Reporter's Notebook, Ep. 10 — Pain at the Pump

In this week's episode, we’re joined by Adrian Hedden, who covers energy, oil and gas for the Carlsbad Current-Argus. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused Americans pain at the gas pump, the oil shortage could lead to a shot in the arm for New Mexico’s oil and gas industry — particularly in the Permian Basin, where Adrian lives and covers these issues every day.

Of course, the U.S. only gets a small percentage of its oil from Russia — so the tensions in Eastern Europe, the war and subsequent sanctions are only part of the equation.

As someone who doesn't follow this industry very closely — aside from the occasional groan when I have to fill up — I had to do quite a bit of research before I felt ready to host this week's episode.

That’s why we’re happy to have Adrian join us this week to help explain how all of this works. We hope you'll give it a listen, and that you learn something — like we did.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

