A hero in our midst

Aug. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — A hero lives on West Eighth Street.

Lorraine Hamilton has kept her chin up, her focus sharp, whether facing a threat to the maple trees in her neighborhood or the cruelty of the Third Reich in Europe.

Plus, she's humble.

"Oh, keep it kind of quiet, will you?" Hamilton says, during a recent recounting of her military service. "Not a lot of frills. Just the facts."

There is more to say about "Lieutenant Lorraine," as her children affectionately refer to their mother, but the facts are these:

Hamilton, at 102, is Michigan's oldest living World War II veteran nurse.

In 1939, she enrolled in Traverse City State Hospital's School of Nursing, graduated in 1942, began basic training and, in 1943, boarded, with 5,000 other Army troops, the British war ship "Aquitania," bound for Europe.

D-Day had passed, the Allies were continuing to take casualties and Hamilton wanted to use her medical skills to help.

"The German submarines were in the North Atlantic, so we had to change course every 10 minutes," Hamilton says of navigation challenges during the voyage.

"It was an older ship and the trip took eight days. We docked on the Firth River in Scotland, and then came down towards London on these little English trains, just a few of us at a time."

Hamilton was 23 years old then, the seventh of 11 children —nine daughters and 2 sons —born to Cheboygan-area farmers.

By the time she enlisted, Hamilton had completed her student nurse training at Munson Hospital, passed her physical exam and basic training, then finished extensive military nurse training.

Between March and August of 1943, Hamilton trained or help set up field hospitals at Fort Grant in Rockford, Ill.; Fort Jackson near Columbia, S.C.; Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Ga.; a stint in the Mojave Desert near San Bernardino, Calif., where she helped treat General Patten's troops; then onto Camp Young near Palm Springs; Camp White in Medford, Ore.; back to California and Camp Cook in Lompac; and finally Camp Kilmer in New Jersey.

On Aug. 14, 1943, she remembers feeling fit, well-trained and ready to do her job.

"There were 18 girls in the nurse's class who graduated and 12 of us went into the service," Hamilton says of her fellow students in Traverse City. "No recruiters came. You expressed a desire, and then went through training to prepare you for military life. I volunteered."

Nurses — 95 of them from all over the country to staff a temporary 1,000-bed American-built orthopedic hospital 60 miles west of London — stayed in spartan barracks, slept on cots, ate from mess kits and worked in shifts, staffing surgical and recovery units around the clock.

Hamilton remembers daily life —how she shared the small barracks with three other nurses, used a small stove to keep their quarters warm, and how the four women had one small sink to wash their dishes and their hair.

Uniforms were hard to keep clean and laundry facilities, she said, were scarce.

"The patients were young — 18, 19, 20 years old — and we mostly treated shrapnel wounds and leg fractures," Hamilton recalls.

"I was a surgical nurse and we had quite a few surgeries, sometimes eight or 10 a day. We were slower in functioning than a modern hospital is today, but it was good care. We appreciated our patients and the hard work it took to get them to us."

Wounded troops were brought in from France and Germany by whatever transportation was available, be it glider, plane, military vehicle or train.

When the war ended in 1945, Germany sent some of their American prisoners to the hospital where Hamilton was posted.

She and the other nurses there were promoted to the rank of first lieutenant and eventually traveled back to the United States aboard the Queen Elizabeth.

It was one of the famous ship's very first voyages, Hamilton said.

When America's coastline finally came into view, after more than three years in service, it was a sight, and a feeling, she said she vividly recalls, more than 75 years later.

"Seeing the Statue of Liberty, there in the harbor, oh, that was very, very special," she says.

Hamilton's memory for other specific details is sharp — there were 14 nurses to a stateroom on that voyage home, for example — and she attributes her longevity to physical fitness, and the personal discipline instilled by the military.

"I was doing water aerobics all the way into my late 90s, but at 102, I've slowed down a little."

After the war ended, Hamilton was up for a promotion to captain, but left the military in June 1946 to care for her mother. Hamilton's two brothers, Howard and Don, were also in the military and worrying had taken a toll on their mother.

Once back in Michigan, Hamilton worked at Thirlby Clinic, then married a Traverse City history teacher, Robert Hamilton, and together they raised four children — Don, Greg, John and daughter, Julia Gould.

"She's an exceptional person," Greg Hamilton says, of "Lieutenant Lorraine." "She's always been supportive of us and we're very proud of her."

"She's a very gracious person," John Hamilton adds. "A good diplomat. If she thought something would further our education, she always supported that."

The Hamilton children are accomplished in their own lives, working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, for example, or counseling those who need someone to talk to.

Lorraine Hamilton has lived in the same westside neighborhood since the 1940s, where she previously has served as a poll worker for city elections and helped raise money for the American Cancer Society.

In the 1970s, Traverse City's manager was a man named Larry Savage. The Hamiltons recalled how Savage and others had a plan to turn Eighth Street into a cross-town thoroughfare.

Get rid of the sidewalks, cut down the trees, add a lane, tear up the street bricks or pave over them so traffic could flow easier though town.

That never happened, and today West Eighth Street is a quiet neighborhood of front porches, shady front lawns and mature trees.

"The reason West Eighth Street doesn't have semi-trucks going down it, and the reason it still has its bricks, is because my mom and some other gals knocked on doors from here to Union Street," John Hamilton says, his voice filled with admiration.

Lieutenant Lorraine watches as he recounts this story, explaining how the group gathered signatures on a petition they'd drafted, then delivered it to the city manager's office.

After that, the idea seemed to fade away, he says.

"Yes, we did get right on that, didn't we?" Lorraine says, with a barely suppressed a grin.

"When something is important, when you put your service toward something, you need to be staunch and strong and right on," she adds, her hand resting on her lap making an instinctive fist.

The conversation pauses and Hamilton's two sons seem as if they might be waiting for something. (Later, Greg Hamilton says their mother is known for her occasional, but pointed, one-liners, and they were expecting at least one.)

An innocuous question — Has the State of Michigan officially recognized her? — shows how well Greg and John know their mother.

"Just for taxes," she quips, and everyone, including Lorraine, laughs out loud.

Across the room, Hamilton's sons have set up a poster board of photographs from their mother's military service.

There's one of the cot Lorraine slept on in the hospital barracks in England, another of the bike she paid $40 for so she'd have local transportation, and, of course, the Queen Elizabeth, motoring toward New York City.

In the upper right corner, is a 1942 graduation photo of a young Lorraine in a white-collared uniform, a white nurse's cap secured to her dark hair.

She looks determined. And ready.