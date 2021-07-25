Hero officers, bystanders rescue mom, baby pinned under car
Body camera footage shows one officer and bystanders lifting the car as another officer pulls the baby out from underneath.
Body camera footage shows one officer and bystanders lifting the car as another officer pulls the baby out from underneath.
In Yonkers, New York a driver swerved out of control at an intersection, slamming into a mom and her infant daughter. Officers stepped in within moments to pull the infant out from under the car. Both have injuries but police say they will be okay.
A photographer caught an image of the Bentley Continental GT, with all four wheels off the ground, a split second before impact.
The driver hit a woman carrying her child and drove straight into a barber shop with the woman on the hood of the car.
You don’t have to live with a frustratingly slow computer. Improve your daily life with better habits and software that will help speed things up.
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman sports the Mets black jerseys that will make their return on Friday, July 30 at Citi Field.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/AmazonScouting Report: Furbo is more than just a camera. It allows me to ensure my puppy is behaving herself and give her treats via an app if she is. It also allows me to capture videos and sends me alerts if I need to check in on things back at home.Getting a puppy halfway through the pandemic was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I love my dog, and it has been great to have some company throughout this difficult time. But now that things a
The Republican candidate governors supports MassGOP Chair Jim Lyons, who has come under fire from members of his own party.
Currently: buying this dress.
Damion Lee definitely surprised his mom. It was executed perfectly.
Rushed to a Massachusetts emergency room four years ago, 28-year-old Jacob Haendel exhibited signs of stroke. Doctors thought Haendel was in a vegetative state and would soon die, but the one-time chef was very much awake and conscious, suffering from locked-in syndrome – a purgatory between life and death. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Haendel about his extraordinarily rare medical trauma, and about his remarkable recovery.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler just missed out on pitching in a big league game when he was a Red Sox outfielder.
A wildfire that has persisted for over 10 days continues to ravage homes in Northern California as authorities scramble to contain the blaze.
Parts of Belgium were devastated by new flooding on Saturday (July 24), local media reported, with torrents of water sweeping away cars.Belgium's French-speaking region of Wallonia was hit the hardest by a renewed deluge coming only weeks after 37 people died in flash flooding.Video showed a rush of floodwater ravaging the town Dinant and carrying cars down its streets.The Belgian weather service RMI predicted further rain and issued thunderstorm warnings for Sunday (July 25).
Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. DeChambeau was due to represent his country in the event starting on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club, but received news of his positive test before he departed for Japan. The 2020 US Open champion is the latest athlete to have their Olympics plans ruined by coronavirus. DeChambeau will be replaced by Patrick Reed, who will line up alongside Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and X
World champions the United States began their quest for a third straight Olympic gold medal in women's water polo by storming into the record books with a 25-4 humbling of hosts Japan at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday. But the U.S. record for most goals scored in a single match at the Olympics stood just a few hours before being overhauled by reigning European champions Spain, who crushed South Africa 29-4 to lay down a marker of their own. Teenager Elena Ruiz, making her Olympic debut at the age of 16, top scored for Spain with five goals, while nine more of her team mates were also on target.
China slammed Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal on Saturday for a segment featuring a map of the country, which they called “incomplete.” The map in question depicted neither the island of Taiwan nor the South China Sea. It was presented on television on Friday, as Chinese athletes arrived for the Tokyo Olympic’s opening ceremony. The Chinese consulate […]
Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.
Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.
Mark Herring, 60, had a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.