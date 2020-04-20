Hero Parents Never Quit and Family Table Time is Here to Help Now

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30 states have ordered or recommended that all schools close for the remainder of the academic school year. This is an unprecedented situation to save lives and reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. The next several months will continue to be difficult. Parents will be motivated to move from maintaining to increasing their efforts to keep their children from sliding in their academic life.

This isn't the end of learning, it's just the end of students physically going to school campuses for the remainder of the semester. Our states' education communities, along with the students' parents, are doing whatever it takes to make sure kids don't fall behind.

Now, parents can try and experience the life-changing results of Family Table Time for free. They'll receive step by step and proven family engagement tools and lifetime improvement activities. Parents using Family Table Time, creativity together with their kids, can rise to the occasion.

Just go to www.FamilyTableTime.com. There are zero obligations; they ONLY share their email and family name – nothing else!

Family Table Time provides parents free supplemental resources to continue their children's education from the safety of their homes. It's obvious that a family that eats together-plays together-talks together-stays healthier together, which is exactly what prompted the Kimball family to create Family Table Time. Weekly activities take place at your dinner table and include child enriching and guided topic discussions including patriotism, self-control, gratitude, dealing with bullies, pride, and over 50 more special family events!

Here's a video of Family Table Time in action: https://youtu.be/YNvxQ_2Hat0

Districts and teachers are committed to creative and innovative ways to continue learning for their students. They have risen to this challenge. There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom. Family Table Time provide equitable educational opportunities and resources for parents and students during this public health crisis.

Everyone supporting and doing their part to ensure our kids continue to learn and grow, even during these tough times should be thanked for their efforts.

