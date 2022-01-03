Hero Passerby | Hospital Bomb Threat | Star Dies |SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, Southland residents should be aware that the coronavirus is spreading at the highest rate so far in the pandemic. In Los Angeles County, more than 1 in 5 tests are coming back positive for COVID-19, driving surge of about 45,000 new cases over the holiday weekend. Health officials say most people are spreading the coronavirus one to two days before they are symptomatic, making masking and social distancing as important as ever.

Here are some of the stories you missed in and around the Southland over the weekend.

A passerby used fire extinguishers to put out a fire in front of a business in Roseville-Fleet Ridge before firefighters arrived Sunday.

Beaches from LA to OC remained closed on New Years Day after millions of gallons of untreated sewage seeped into a local channel.

As activists demand prosecution of the LAPD officer who killed a bystander in a clothing store, his defenders describe a respected veteran.

Max Julien, rose to fame playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation cult classic "The Mack."

A man was killed after he was pushed into an oncoming freight train in San Diego early Saturday morning, police said.

A total of 3,480 citations were issued by police in 2021 for drivers parking in handicapped spaces without a placard.

The hate crime attack of an 81-year-old man spilled over into a busy street, halting school drop-off traffic, according to San Diego police.

The second false bomb threat in a week halted movement in and out of the hospital in Laguna Hills.

A swath of flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, inconvieniencing holiday travelers.

According to officials, people are spreading COVID 1-2 days before they are symptomatic, making protective measures and propper masking key.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 3,401 new cases of COVID- 19 while hospitalizations spiked from 481 to 522.

The minimum wage in SD will increase from $14 to $15 Saturday, in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance.

COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford program forced the postponement of Thursday's game.

The Palm Springs Police Department said the closure and detours were lifted shortly after noon.

The American Red Cross was assisting the four adults and four children displaced by the fire Sunday morning.

According to police, the attacker approached three men from behind in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Riverside County are going up in keeping with a spike in new cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

A hiker was injured Sunday afternoon on the Skid Marks Trail in the Cleveland National Forest.

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Fresno State program, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

A pregnant woman was in stable condition Saturday after being shot in the abdomen at a family gathering in Santa Clarita.

The Golden State is home to a nation-leading 189 billionaires.

Netflix rings in the new year with a number of highly anticipated releases, such as "Munich – The Edge of War," "Brazen," and "Ozark."







This article originally appeared on the Studio City Patch