Hero Passerby | Hospital Bomb Threat | Star Dies |SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, Southland residents should be aware that the coronavirus is spreading at the highest rate so far in the pandemic. In Los Angeles County, more than 1 in 5 tests are coming back positive for COVID-19, driving surge of about 45,000 new cases over the holiday weekend. Health officials say most people are spreading the coronavirus one to two days before they are symptomatic, making masking and social distancing as important as ever.
Here are some of the stories you missed in and around the Southland over the weekend.
Passerby Springs Into Action To Douse San Diego Business Fire
A passerby used fire extinguishers to put out a fire in front of a business in Roseville-Fleet Ridge before firefighters arrived Sunday.
Sewage Spill Closes Southland Beaches
Beaches from LA to OC remained closed on New Years Day after millions of gallons of untreated sewage seeped into a local channel.
Portrait Of LA Cop Who Accidentally Killed Teen Emerges
As activists demand prosecution of the LAPD officer who killed a bystander in a clothing store, his defenders describe a respected veteran.
`The Mack' Star Max Julien Dies at Age 88
Max Julien, rose to fame playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation cult classic "The Mack."
CA Man Dead After Being Pushed In Front Of Oncoming Train
A man was killed after he was pushed into an oncoming freight train in San Diego early Saturday morning, police said.
San Diego Collects $1.5M In Fines For Illegal Handicapped Parking
A total of 3,480 citations were issued by police in 2021 for drivers parking in handicapped spaces without a placard.
Hate Crime Attack On Octogenarian: SD Police Call For Witnesses
The hate crime attack of an 81-year-old man spilled over into a busy street, halting school drop-off traffic, according to San Diego police.
Saddleback Hospital Targeted With Hoax Bomb Threat Again
The second false bomb threat in a week halted movement in and out of the hospital in Laguna Hills.
208 Flights Canceled At LAX On New Year's Day
A swath of flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, inconvieniencing holiday travelers.
New Year Brings 45,000 COVID Cases To Los Angeles County
According to officials, people are spreading COVID 1-2 days before they are symptomatic, making protective measures and propper masking key.
COVID Hospitalizations In Orange County Surge Pass 500
The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 3,401 new cases of COVID- 19 while hospitalizations spiked from 481 to 522.
San Diego's Minimum Wage Increases To $15 Saturday
The minimum wage in SD will increase from $14 to $15 Saturday, in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance.
UCLA-Stanford Basketball Game Postponed Due To COVID
COVID-19 protocols within the Stanford program forced the postponement of Thursday's game.
Palm Springs Road Reopened After Sandstorm
The Palm Springs Police Department said the closure and detours were lifted shortly after noon.
8 Displaced In Coachella House Fire
The American Red Cross was assisting the four adults and four children displaced by the fire Sunday morning.
Man Stabbed To Death In North Hollywood; Killer At Large
According to police, the attacker approached three men from behind in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
COVID Hospitalizations Spike In Riverside County
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Riverside County are going up in keeping with a spike in new cases fueled by the Omicron variant.
Injured Hiker Airlifted In Lake Elsinore
A hiker was injured Sunday afternoon on the Skid Marks Trail in the Cleveland National Forest.
COVID Forces Postponement Of San Diego State Basketball Game
The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Fresno State program, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.
Pregnant Woman Shot At Family Gathering In SoCal
A pregnant woman was in stable condition Saturday after being shot in the abdomen at a family gathering in Santa Clarita.
Movers And Shakers In 2022: Whom To Watch In California
The Golden State is home to a nation-leading 189 billionaires.
What's New On Netflix: January 2022
Netflix rings in the new year with a number of highly anticipated releases, such as "Munich – The Edge of War," "Brazen," and "Ozark."
