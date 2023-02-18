Hero Recognition Week honors Dickinson officers, dispatchers, and staff

Feb. 17—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department has recognized the dedication and bravery of its staff through its hero recognition week this February. From life saving actions to solving human trafficking cases, the department honored its officers, dispatchers and other employees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

In total, 14 officers received Meritorious Awards for safely resolving a dangerous situation with a male suspect armed with a large knife, while other officers were awarded for their leadership, positive attitude and involvement in community events.

Throughout the year officers and dispatchers with DPD are able to nominate each other for various awards in recognition of their involvement in critical incidents or community activities, Lieutenant Mike Hanel explained.

The purpose of hero recognition week is "to recognize the good deeds that our officers, dispatchers and other employees are doing throughout the year," Hanel said.

"Even though hero recognition week is recognizing those who have been submitted for awards, we firmly believe that this is just a sliver of what is accomplished by our department members day in and day out, " Hanel noted. "Their daily efforts are the true heroics of the story."

The event was started last year, but the department looks forward to making it an annual event.

The single largest incident, garnering recognition by DPD in 2022/23, was an incident involving numerous officers involved in the heroic efforts of safely resolving a harrowing ordeal with a knife-wielding suspect.

14 officers received Meritorious Awards for their actions during the incident.

The suspect, known to law enforcement for mental health concerns and for threats of violence towards officers, charged at a citizen before barricading himself in his apartment. Negotiations failed, and the suspect challenged officers, forcing SWAT members to breach the door. Despite the danger, officers worked together to ensure everyone's safety and bring the situation to a positive conclusion.

Sergeants Tavis Leintz, Justin Fridrich and Michael Hanon, as well as Corporals Jayden Peters, Samantha Okke and Cori Wallace, were among the officers recognized for their bravery.

In addition, the Meritorious Awards also recognized the individual actions of special police officers Mike Legler, Evan Kinto, Taylor Peters, Aaron Batem, Andrew Stidham and Bailey Tulius; as well as officers Jesse Hellinger and Alex Shroeder. Their quick thinking and brave actions during the dangerous situation were crucial to the successful resolution of the ordeal, and their contributions did not go unnoticed by the department.

Detective Sergeant Travis Leintz was also awarded a Meritorious Award for his work as the primary investigator on a human trafficking case.

The department received tips on illegal sexual activity taking place at the Tokyo Q spa in Dickinson and the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck.

Leintz's investigation ultimately led to the arrest of two perpetrators and the seizure of over $500,00 in illicit proceeds from the prostitution ring.

His efforts included an undercover sting operation, bank account tracing, asset seizure, interviews, and coordination between agencies and departments.

Lifesaving Awards were given to Corporal Cori Wallace, Officer Jarett Blain, and communication specialist Kayleene Holzer.

Wallace displayed excellent leadership, calmness, knowledge, and initiative in a situation where units responded to reports of an unresponsive male who had collapsed according to DPD.

To ensure the safety of the patient, Wallace immediately assigned life-saving measures to bystanders and first responders.

Being one of the first responders on the scene, she leveraged her experience as a paramedic to assist medics in identifying medications and items needed to save the patient.

The patient was ultimately transported to the hospital alive.

Blaine used his CPR training to help save the life of an unconscious female.

Arriving on the scene first, Blaine was able to take over chest compression from a bystander doing CPR on the woman.

Blaine continued compressions until Dickinson Ambulance arrived, where he then used a bag-valve-mask to administer rescue breaths, according to DPD.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she survived the incident.

Holzers' calm and concise instructions helped save a man from a suspected overdose of an unknown substance.

Holzer received the frantic call from the man's girlfriend who was able to perform CPR with the guidance and instruction of Holzer.

First responders were ultimately able to revive and transport the man to the hospital for further care.

Officer Blaise Schrader was awarded the Military Service ribbon in acknowledgment of his patriotism and 10 years of service in the United States Navy where he served as a Navy diver before joining DPD in 2022.

Traffic Safety Officer was awarded to Officer Christian Sanders for his outstanding effort toward improving traffic safety in Dickinson. Sanders totaled 668 calls for service resulting in 315 citations and 354 warnings according to DPD.

Exemplary Service Awards were given to officer Abigail Johnson, Corporal Samanta Okke, senior officer Taylor Peters, and officer Alex Schroeder.

Johnson and another officer observed and detained a suspicious male carrying a duffel bag and a package not belonging to him after knowing the department had numerous calls for theft of mail in the area.

The apprehension involved property belonging to at least 70 victims.

Okke is always willing to help members of the department and embraces the teamwork DPD noted.

Okke serves as the team leader for the Southwest Crisis Negotiation Team, the newly elected Fraternal Order of Police president, and chairperson for National Night Out.

Okke dedicates her time to off-duty events as well like the Daddy Daughter Dance or Cop and Kids, to name a few.

Peters was recognized for his positive attitude and willingness to create, improve, and be involved in department programs.

Peters founded and facilitated both the Alive at 25 program and the law enforcement class at Dickinson High School.

Schroeder was awarded for his exemplary attitude and performance while he attended the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation basic narcotics course in Fargo.

Schroeder was commended by his instructors who requested a letter of recognition be submitted on his behalf.

Lieutenant Kylan Klauzer was awarded the Community Service award for his efforts and innovation within the department.

Klauzer created a department podcast to show the public what the department is doing on a day-to-day basis.

Listeners have spanned across the country and even prompted a Michigan police officer to apply for an open patrol position.