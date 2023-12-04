A hero remembered: Lubbock mourns firefighter, advocate Matt Dawson

Lubbockites and first responders from around the region gathered Monday to honor Matt Dawson, a firefighter remembered for his service and advocacy after he suffered serious injuries in a January 2020 on-duty crash that left him seriously injured and killed two other first responders.

Hundreds gathered at a funeral service for Dawson at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cook's Garage in south Lubbock County after he died unexpectedly in his home on Nov. 26. He was 34.

Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson remembered for fight, advocacy after deadly crash

Many others lined Lubbock thoroughfares for a procession ahead of the service. And a visitation was held Sunday evening at The Venue on Broadway.

Chanda Dawson, second from left, becomes emotional while watching her husband, firefighter Matt Dawson's, memorial service, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at Cook's Garage.

The Matt Dawson Act, which was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this spring, amends the labor code to extend lifetime workers' compensation benefits to first responders who, while on the job, sustain "a serious bodily injury … that permanently prevents the employee from performing any gainful work." The bill was authored by Burrows along with Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock, and others, and was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, according to past Avalanche-Journal reporting.

Dawson, for whom the bill is named, was one of three first responders injured while responding to a Jan. 11, 2020 wreck on icy roads on I-27 north of Lubbock.

A public memorial service is held for Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at Cook's Garage.

While emergency crews were working a pair of accidents in the northbound lanes, a pickup truck traveling southbound on I-27 crossed over into the median and struck Dawson, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock police Officer Nicholas Reyna. The crash killed Hill and Reyna. Dawson was 30 at the time of the crash.

Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury and bone fractures in his legs, wrist, ribs and skull, the Avalanche-Journal reported previously. After months of recovery at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Colorado, Dawson returned to Lubbock to a hero's welcome in August of 2020. He continued to work at LFR into 2022 before he retired.

In August 2021, Dawson and his family received the keys to a new mortgage-free home during a dedication ceremony at the home site in South Lubbock.

Lubbock firefighters served as pallbearers during Matt Dawson's casket memorial service, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at Cook's Garage.

Dawson was also among several first responders honored by Prosperity Bank and The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock co-hosted the 19th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony in August 2022.

Matt Dawson

