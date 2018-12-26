Who’s Your Hero?, Remembering the Greats, Path to Partner: The Morning Minute







➤➤Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here's the sign-up.

















WHAT WE’RE WATCHING





LEADING LEADERS - Lawyers who get to the top often do so by standing on the shoulders of mentors who came before them. With the year drawing to a close, our weekly podcast Legal Speak presents the voices of 14 prominent lawyers, judges and legal educators who share their stories about the people who shaped their careers and helped them to become leaders in the field. Among the storytellers: Leslie Caldwell, a former chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Noreen Krall who heads litigation for Apple, and Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber.



NEW LIFE - Yeah, yeah. We know. The subject of nonlawyer ownership of U.S. law firms feels about as fresh as Aunt Marge’s fruitcake. But, as Roy Strom reports, some developments emerged in 2018 that are reviving the notion. Litigation funders and tie-ups between lawyers and tech-focused companies are gaining popularity and shifting the traditional law firm paradigm.



IN MEMORIAM - From the “liberal lion of the federal court” Judge Stephen Reinhardt to Mayer Brown’s Stephen Shapiro whose life was tragically cut short, reporter Meghan Tribe highlights some of the profession’s most notable leaders who passed away in 2018.















EDITOR’S PICKS





Up Next at SCOTUS: My Executive Branch Can Beat Up Your Executive Branch



Number of Whistleblower Complaints in UK Significantly Higher Since GDPR



Children's Health Care Systems Hires Chief Legal Officer



Google Settles Suit Alleging Age Bias in Hiring Practices



How I Made Partner: Gibson Dunn's Anita Girdhari















WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING





NOT PLEASED - Backlash is mounting from lawyers about proposed changes sought by the Law Society of Hong Kong that aim to protect local lawyers and restrict foreign ones. Anna Zhang reports that large U.S. and U.K. law firms and in-house counsel are concerned that proposed amendments will hinder Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial center and the city’s push to gain prominence as a center for dispute resolution and arbitration.















WHAT YOU SAID









“As much as Justice Brennan taught me about a lawyer, he taught me even more about being a human being. He just had a boundless capacity and an uncanny ability to connect with anyone, so when you were with him, you felt you were the most important person in the world.”





— JOSH ROSENKRANZ, HEAD THE SUPREME COURT AND APPELLATE PRACTICE AT ORRICK, ON THE MENTOR MAKING THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON HIS CAREER.



















➤➤ Sign up here to receive the Morning Minute straight to your inbox.















