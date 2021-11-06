'Our hero:' RPD remembers Ellis six years later

Nov. 6—Six years after the tragic death of Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis, RPD officers gathered again to remember one of their own who was killed in the line of duty.

With flags at half-staff and the late officer's cruiser outside of the police department, the agency held an intimate wreath laying ceremony which was attended by the public and family and friends of Ellis who gathered around his retired cruiser on Friday morning to honor him.

Ellis passed away on Nov. 6, 2015, two days after he was ambushed and shot in the head while searching an apartment for a robbery suspect.

"It is not something we typically open up, but is something for us to remember," said Lt. Josh Hale of RPD.

Officers lined up outside of the police department to participate in the early ceremony, and saluted their fallen friend and coworker.

Former RPD Chief of Police Larry Brock, who was head of the department at the time of the tragedy, said Ellis' death was something he, nor the community would ever forget.

"It has been six years since we lost Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis, badge #457, at the hand of an assassin," Brock shared in a statement to The Register. "As a police department and a community, we all mourned together. It was a terrible time. All of us that lived through it will never forget, for it changed us forever. Not one day passes that I don't think about Daniel. I'm pretty sure that I am not the only one. In today's turbulent times, I often think about the type of police officer that Daniel was and the way he approached his job. I have said many times that Daniel was the type of police officer that we all want serving us. He treated everyone with respect, helped those in need, interacted in a positive fashion with our young folks, applied the law fairly and without bias, and the list could go on and on. Our community honored Daniel's memory with the support shown to the Richmond Police Department during that most difficult time in November 2015 and into the present. My mission, and that of many others at the Richmond Police Department, is to ensure that Daniel's service and sacrifice are never forgotten."

After the wreath was placed in front the cruiser, a call was put out to the radio for a moment of silence to remember Ellis. The announcement rang out over the intercom, "Daniel, you are our hero. We will always remember you."