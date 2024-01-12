Hero Teens Catch Alleged Porch Pirates Stealing Packages
A group of teens are being hailed as heroes after catching alleged porch pirates stealing packages from an Arkansas home. Ring camera video caught two boys keeping their eye on packages being delivered to a house. When the coast was clear, they grabbed two boxes and fled. However, a group of teens saw the alleged thieves and decided to chase after them. The hero teens counseled the boys as they escorted them back home and advised them to stay out of trouble.