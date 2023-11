An Illinois cement truck driver is being hailed a hero after saving a choking woman’s life. Jeff Hanus was listening to music when a woman pulled up in front of his truck in distress. Hanus saw that the driver was giving him a symbol that she was choking. He jumped out of his truck and immediately realized it was a life-or-death crisis. He grabbed her from behind and administered the Heimlich maneuver, saving the woman’s life.

