'He was my hero': Two brothers testify in trial of third charged with murdering father

Two brothers took the witness stand Tuesday, their father dead and their oldest brother on trial.

The accused is Robert Len Hamman, 54. He's been charged with six felonies, including two counts of murder.

Dead is Terrence L. Hamman, an Air Force veteran who was 76 when he was shot in his Shiloh home last Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022.

The second day of the murder trial began with testimony from William Scott Hamman, the family's middle child and the first person to discover the elder Hamman's body.

"I loved him," the man told jurors. "He was my hero. He was the best dad you could ever ask for."

'I'm not worried what they're worth'

The victim's middle son explained that he goes by his middle name, Scott. Robert, the oldest, goes by Bob. The youngest boy is Steve.

Their parents divorced sometime in the late '70s when all three boys were still very young. Terrence moved to Shiloh after his Air Force career had ended.

"My dad's house was different," Scott said.

The elder Hamman spent his days in the kitchen watching television. His bedroom was in the dining room. In the living room were two safes where he kept guns and jewelry. The garage was filled with toy tractors, which booted his pickup truck to the driveway.

"He always told me, 'Scott, you gotta know what these are worth when I die,'" the man said. "I told him, 'I'm not worried what they're worth.'"

'You'd think he was sleeping'

Richland County Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier asked the witness how well he remembered Dec. 23, 2022, the day before his father's death.

The man said he recalled it well. He's a truckdriver, and a bad snowstorm kept him off the roads that day.

To pass the time, he decided to travel two blocks from his home in Shiloh to visit his dad.

Bob, he said, was there from Lorain County, visiting.

"He didn't want Bob in his house," Scott said. "He wanted him gone."

The roads were too bad to travel, though, so Scott said he told Terrence that he would have to put up with Bob until the next day, Christmas Eve.

The morning of Dec. 24, 2022, Scott called his father and got no answer, so he went down the street and noticed his dad's truck missing and the spare house key gone.

Scott said that's when he called Steve. The two suspected Bob had taken their father's truck, so they decided Scott should kick in the door and make sure the elderly man was OK.

"My dad was laying in bed on his side," Scott told jurors. "You'd think he was sleeping."

'Kill your dad in cold blood?'

As he stepped closer, he noticed his father was more than asleep.

"All the color was out of his face," Scott said.

The middle child said he lifted his father's blanket and noticed blood on the man's hand.

"I knew something was wrong," Scott said. "I knew to back up."

He called 911 and told them his father was dead. Paramedics took about 20 minutes to arrive.

"I said, 'Nobody touches him,'" Scott said. "Something wasn't right."

The medics confirmed the elder Hamman was dead, then looked around the home and noticed a bloodied mop bucket in the kitchen.

A deputy sheriff and the county coroner finally arrived and examined the body.

"That was the first time I knew my dad was shot," Scott said. "Floored me."

The man began crying on the witness stand, then looked toward the defendant.

"How could you do that, man?" he asked his older brother. "Kill your dad in cold blood?"

'Dad's dead! Bob killed him!'

The youngest of the victim's sons, Steve, confirmed on the witness stand Tuesday that Scott had called him the morning Dec. 24, 2022, about their dad's condition.

Steve said Scott told him their dad's truck was missing, so he tried calling Bob.

"I don't remember talking to him," Steve said of Bob.

Steve said he "wasn't thinking any big deal about it," at least until Scott called him back.

Steve told jurors Scott said: "Dad's dead! Bob killed him!"

The man said he then left his New Washington home and drove 30 minutes to Shiloh to be with Scott as deputies looked over the murder scene.

The rest of the day, he said, was and still is a blur.

The assistant prosecutor showed the man a copy of the statement he gave at the crime scene.

"I don't remember if those words were true, or if I was told to say them," Steve said.

'I would call the police and have him arrested'

Benjamin Zushin, defense attorney for Bob Hamman, used his time cross examining Scott and Steve to ask about inheritance.

Zushin asked Scott about the last conversation he had with his dad the day Bob was staying over.

The man had previously said it was about "financial advice." He clarified for Zushin he had been warning his dad not to let Bob take any money from him.

"I don't let family milk money from me," Scott said.

Terrence had originally planned to leave the Shiloh home to Bob, his oldest, but Scott explained that those plans had changed sometime in recent years.

"He wanted it to stay in the family," Scott said of the house.

The home's deed transferred to Scott when the family patriarch died.

It was a few days after their father's death, Scott said, that he told Steve that even he was no longer welcome at their dad's Shiloh home.

"I told him not to come to the house," Scott said. "I told him I would call the police and have him arrested."

After a day off Wednesday so that the court could complete other business, the trial was scheduled to resume 9 a.m. Thursday.

