Heroes of the Fourth Turning Is a Play about ‘Crunchy Conservatives’ and a Growing Populist Divide

Trump voters in the flyover states are often referred to as “the forgotten” — the men and women whom the media and other presidential candidates failed to understand. An entire cottage industry has materialized around them, intending to “humanize” them, or explain their perspective to a baffled coastal audience. J. D. Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy, is typically seen as the prototype of this group.

But Will Arbery’s riveting off-Broadway play, Heroes of the Fourth Turning, dramatizes an even more obscure group, a forgotten sub-category within “the forgotten” — a group Rod Dreher, whose influence weighs heavily on the play, might call “Crunchy Conservatives.”

Far from the sector which Trump Apologists typically describe (Americans who wear Carhartt unironically, guzzle Mountain Dew, and live in regions ravaged by opioids), Crunchy Conservatives might be found making their own organic oat milk or reading Aristotle to their children in a “screen-free” homeschool co-op. They come from well-off families with vague political connections. They have liberal-arts degrees from fancy colleges and give their children names like Dietrich von Hildebrand or Simone Weil. They’ve lived in the major urban centers — Boston, Manhattan, and D.C. — working for name-brand consulting groups or law firms before retreating back to places like Kansas City or Cincinnati to settle and raise families.

And yes, they may plug their noses to do so, but they’re voting for Trump.

Hailed by the New York Times as “a red-state unicorn,” Arbery’s play centers on four college friends who have returned to their college town in Wyoming seven years after graduation and are attending a party. As is typical (but often hilariously foreboding) at these types of gatherings, they drift outside to the fire pit for drunken philosophical conversation beneath the stars. And that’s where the action ensues.

Only in this scenario, the four share a unique background. They each attended Transfiguration College, based loosely off Wyoming Catholic College (of which Arbery’s father is the president). While other schools are foregoing the Western canon and fostering a generation that Snapchats by day and hooks up anonymously by night, Transfiguration (like Wyoming Catholic), offers a classical education, rooting its mandatory curriculum in Latin and the Great Books. And cellphones and sex are banned.

Each saddled with their own personal angst, the four main characters launch into competing diatribes, each revealing a wrinkle of Trump’s “Crunchy Conservative” subbase — which proves itself to be rather nuanced.

First there’s Kevin (John Zdrojeski), who will appear a hilarious caricature of single Catholic men in their 20s and 30s to anyone who knows them. He’s a virgin with a porn addiction, for which he feels crushing guilt. But he’s not like a regular Catholic, he’s a cool Catholic, partaking in traditional Millennial pastimes like Portlandia and brunch. And he really wants a girlfriend.

Kevin’s foil is Justin (Jeb Kreager), a former Marine who racked up tattoos and sexual partners before Transfiguration’s Catholicism calmed the warring forces in his mind and, as he tells it, saved his life. The strong, silent type, Justin is hunky, poetic, and shoots deer off his back porch. A fan of Dreher’s Benedict Option, he believes that Western values are under attack and he’s headed off to a secluded monastery to become a monk and ride out the storm.

Then there’s Teresa (Zoë Winters), a beautiful, self-assured “culture warrior” who’s planted herself behind enemy lines in Brooklyn. Similar to a Candace Owens or Tomi Lahren figure, Teresa “slays liberals” and “dishes out hot takes” before an audience of adoring male fans. In an era that’s glutted on comfort but thin on meaning, Teresa offers young men the opportunity to feel like they’re fighting for something. War is coming, she tells them, and globalism and Planned Parenthood make for the perfect enemies in the schema she’s constructing.

(Teresa also happens to be one of the women Justin slept with before his conversion, a detail which affords a simmer of sexual tension to the play, not unlike the subtle but potent sexual tension that Old Hollywood used to capture through a touch of a hand, as one character points out, before it became hollowly exhibitionist.)