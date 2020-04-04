'We need heroes right now’: Pleas for foster families amid coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Their worlds already have shrunk so much. Family visits had to be eliminated more than two weeks ago, along with all field trips and outings. And if the dreaded thing happens and one of the children at St. Vincent Family Center becomes sick with the coronavirus, they’ll be even more isolated.

“They want to be – like all kids – held close and told by their loved ones that everything is going to be OK,” said Susan Lewis Kaylor, president and CEO of the Columbus behavioral and mental-health treatment center for children.

“We’re doing our best,” she said. “Our children in the residential program are with us because they have severe behavioral-health issues, often because of abuse and neglect. They have nowhere else to go.”

Though the worst of the COVID-19 illness seems to be largely sparing the very young, many of the nation’s most vulnerable children are being affected in other frightening ways.

Calls to child-abuse hotlines have plummeted across the nation as schools remain closed and kids are outside the view of teachers and other professionals mandated to report suspected abuse.

At the same time, the need for out-of-home placements continues to grow, even in areas where the supply of available foster parents, relatives, group homes and treatment centers declines.

Child-welfare workers are overwhelmed but pressing on. Whether in person or via technological connections, they’re focused on supporting new and existing foster arrangements and on helping at-risk families keep their kids safely at home.

“We are burning daylight now,” said LaTisha Addo, director of family services at St. Stephen’s Community House in the Columbus area.

“My workers worry. I try to reassure them: ’You’re doing everything you can. You’re going above and beyond,’” she said. “And still, in their minds, they could be doing more.”

St. Stephen’s is one of the many nonprofit organizations that contract with county children services agencies to help families involved with the system. Addo said the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic is piling on the stress in those homes, as parents lose jobs and run short of food and rent money, and troubled children suffer behavioral setbacks.

“There’s definitely cause for concern,” said Lara LaRoche, intake director of children services in Franklin County, which encompasses Columbus. “Are families getting what they need? What effect is all this having?”

Mary Thompson, left, and her sister Patty Takavitz delivered dozens of homemade masks for staff serving youth at the St. Vincent Family Center, a residential treatment center for children, in Columbus on Wednesday. More

Though it’s still early to draw conclusions, LaRoche said it appears that some foster parents are becoming reluctant to take in children during the coronavirus crisis. Fear of illness might be one reason, along with mounting problems in their own households.

And some foster placements have fallen apart in recent days. Such “disruptions” are often due to behavioral problems with troubled, cooped-up youths.

“We need heroes right now,” LaRoche said, pleading for more foster homes to open their doors. “If there’s any willingness to make themselves available, we need them.”

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio had more than 16,600 children in out-of-home care earlier this week. Of the state’s 7,880 licensed foster homes, about 4,440 had children placed in them.

“We can’t test every child coming into care, but we’re doing what we can to screen,” said Lesley Jones, a foster-care licensing manager at the National Youth Advocate Program in Columbus.

To keep foster-parent recruiting efforts moving, the organization is conducting training classes online and in video format. “These individuals are natural helpers,” Jones said. “I don’t see them going away. But we have to do everything we can to support them.”