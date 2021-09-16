Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing
Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing
Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing
Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]
“You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.
New police body camera footage captured a visibly distraught Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her fiancé after an alleged physical altercation between them on a
The girl suffered “mental and emotional distress, embarrassment (and) humiliation” after the haircut, according to the lawsuit.
A former British counterterrorism official has warned that the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager should be treated as a terrorist should she return home.
Andrea Urton, who grew up homeless in Los Angeles, has seen how little corporate interests tend to care about helping the impoverished.
A man was killed, and two others injured Thursday in a brawl at a landmark cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.
One suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with the murders of four people whose bodies were found in a black SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, police said.
The house featuring a hot tub with a secret tunnel that El Chapo used to avoid capture is one of 22 properties seized from kingpins that Mexico raffled off yesterday in a special edition of the lotería.What’s happening: The property in Sinaloa was one of the prizes, along with mansions that once belonged to Amado Carrillo, alias “El Señor de los Cielos,” and U.S.-born Édgar Valdez Villarreal, aka “La Barbie.” Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The winning
"Irrespective of the neighborhood in which I live, regardless of how articulate I might seem, all I am and all I ever will be to some people is Black."
I wake up as the loudspeaker outside my window starts the community broadcast at 7 a.m. I try to recall the date. Vietnam’s pandemic lockdown has been so long I’ve lost my sense of time. This is the ninth I’ve been stuck in Vung Tau, a seaside resort more than 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) from my home in Hanoi.
Utah authorities have released body camera footage of an incident between missing camper Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who police have named as a person of interest in her disappearance.
“When you open the doors, it feels like a new world.” Myrtle Dulcet, a non-binary drag artist and wig stylist, gives me a pep talk while we stand in line outside a pair of ordinary-looking doors. But the doors are the only ordinary thing about this place: the exterior walls are a combo of bright pink, cheetah print, and neon green that, strangely, work all together. The decor would have popped anywhere, but it’s a stark contrast against the gray cement of the surrounding buildings. I know the fe
Florida investigators are looking into the case of a transient woman who was found bound and naked inside a storm drain Friday, authorities said.
Private investigators told Insider that since Brian Laundrie is likely the last person who saw Gabby Petito, talking to him is key to figuring out what happened.
The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.
via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including
The mother, Nannatt Waldrop, was arrested on multiple charges after she confronted a student she "suspected of bullying her child," Jefferson County authorities said.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, MLive.com reported. Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white, said that in March his daughter arrived home from Ganiard Elementary with much of the hair on one side of her head cut. Jurnee said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on a school bus, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press in April.
Everyone will gather ’round this witchy piece.