Heroic Dog Who Lost Her Snout Saving Two Girls Years Ago Passes Away in the Philippines

Ryan General
·2 min read

A canine from the Philippines, who lost her snout saving two girls from being run over by a motorcycle in 2011, passed away around 7 p.m. on Monday.

A heroine's sacrifice: Kabang, a local mixed-breed dog, earned global recognition after sacrificing her own safety to save the daughter of her owner Rudy Bunggal and the girl's cousin in December 2011, Inquirer reported.

  • The dog reportedly leapt into the path of a speeding motorcycle headed towards the young girls.

  • Kabang's nose and the top of her jaw were destroyed after her face got lodged into the bike’s front wheel.

  • The incident drew the attention of many, including Dr. Anton Lim, a veterinarian who brought her to the U.S. for a snout reconstruction procedure.

  • Kabang was treated at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine where she underwent a five-hour surgery to close up her facial wound and treatment for other conditions, reported CBS13. In 2013, she returned to her home in the Philippines.

  • The school shared their condolences in a tweet, describing Kabang as a sweet and loving dog.


 

Run free: Dr. Lim, who has been taking care of the dog since her owner died in 2015, revealed Kabang died in her sleep at the age of 13 (91 in human years) in Zamboanga del Sur.

  • “I last played with her at 4 p.m. and was supposed to feed her again for dinner,” Lim said. “I found her motionless with no external sign or prior sickness.”

  • Lim’s family had decided to erect a statue to honor the heroic dog where she will be buried upon completion.

  • “We are very sad about her loss. We will temporarily bury her in our backyard until the dog’s statue shall have been completed,” Lim said.


Featured image via UC Davis

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Andrew Yang Draws Backlash from Asian Americans After Washington Post Op-Ed

DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert

Chinese Actress Reveals 'Rotting' Nose from Cosmetic Surgery That Put Career on Hold

China Daily Correspondent Calls Republican Senator a ‘Lifetime B*tch’ for Tweet Against China

Recommended Stories

  • Discover your dog's breed makeup with Wisdom Panel's pup ancestry test

    Discover your pup’s lineage and make better life choices with genetic testing by Wisdom Panel. Simply swab your dog’s cheek, send in a sample and Wisdom panel will give you a breakdown of their breed ancestry. Wisdom Panel also screens your dog for different health complications so that you can make better choices for your pup! Click here to check it out: https://amzn.to/3w695L4 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Two-month-old Spanish baby saved by pioneering heart transplant

    The life of a two-month-old Spanish girl was saved by pioneering surgery when doctors transplanted a small heart that had stopped beating from a donor with a different blood type, Hospital Gregorio Maranon said on Monday. "It was twice the magic," said Juan Miguel Gil Jaurena, head of children's cardiac surgery at the Madrid hospital, explaining that such techniques did not exist for young children three years ago and had never before been used on a baby so small. The case opens the way to saving more infants who need heart transplants and are too young to use ventricular support devices until they get a compatible donor.

  • Pet owners swear by this ‘premium’ TV channel for dogs: ‘I can’t believe my dog actually watches [it]’

    DogTV offers all kinds of different experiences, depending on what your little fella enjoys.

  • 4-year-old found dead in middle of Dallas street was taken from his bed, cops say

    An “edged weapon” was used in the boy’s death, police said.

  • No, the Philippine Islands Aren't Part of the Pacific Islands

    Let this be your starting point to exploring the beautiful and diverse nations.

  • A famous, photogenic rock formation in the Galapagos has collapsed

    The arch was located just one mile off from Darwin Island, the uninhabited piece of land named after Charles Darwin.

  • Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

    The mom was found naked on the street, telling officers her son was murdered, police say.

  • These 6 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

    We rounded up every Miss Universe and figured out which countries have produced the most titleholders since 1952.

  • These Rescue Puppies Had a 'Ball' Exploring the SEA LIFE Aquarium at the Mall of America

    A local rescue shelter’s fundraising event, the Fur Ball, took these adorable pups sightseeing at the Mall of America—and gave us some truly delightful images.

  • New Jersey Cop Arrested By Fellow Officers After Meth Lab Discovered In His Basement

    A New Jersey police officer has been arrested on a variety of charges after his fellow officers discovered a methamphetamine lab in the basement of his home. They had been responding to a domestic disturbance at the time, authorities said this week. Christopher Walls, 50, is facing six charges including first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sunday. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was suspended without pay, the office said in a release. “Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted. The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer.” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. On Saturday, Long Branch police were called to Walls’ home at around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance response. While the officers were at his home, another person living there alleged that Walls was involved in “suspicious narcotics activity,” according to prosecutors. A hazmat unit responded to the home and soon located materials, chemicals, and tools associated with a meth lab in the basement and in a shed on Walls’ property. Christopher Walls Photo: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Investigators also found explosives and poison on the property, according to prosecutors, who said that they were discovered via a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility and Narcotics Units and Long Branch police. Also inside the home was an unsecured gun safe with two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, prosecutors said. The open case was accessible to a child living in the residence. Acting Long Branch Police Chief Frank Rizzuto expressed his disappointment after suspending Walls without pay this week. “The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents. It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct. This officer’s actions do not reflect the moral compass of our officers or this agency,” he said. Walls faces second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a controlled dangerous substance offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS (methamphetamine), and third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), according to the release. If convicted of maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, Walls faces a sentence of up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, prosecutors said. Walls is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

  • Dairy Queen Releases Their Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 6 Seasonal Treats

    The summer menu brings back six fan favorites including the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard

  • Get the facts: Critical race theory urgently needed in U.S. schools

    The middle class did not build America; enslaved Africans did, on land that was stolen from Indigenous peoples. This belief that America was built by the middle class is a deeper reflection of the need for critical race theory and anti-racist education in public schools.

  • Dave Bautista worries about how his dogs would survive the zombie apocalypse

    When we interviewed the stars of Netflix’s new Zack Snyder movie Army Of The Dead, we asked them all one thing: Who in this cast do you think could survive a zombie apocalypse? Some, interestingly, said Tig Notaro, who stepped into a tough situation on the movie and came out like a champ. Dave Bautista, however, was supremely confident in his own strength, preparedness, and cunning. As you’ll see in the video above, he thinks he could camp out in his Florida compound, though he has slight concerns about fresh water. (Drink the pool, maybe? Does that work?) What he’s most worried about, though, are his dogs, who he’d have to kept fed and safe, zombies be damned. We also talked about his food truck fantasies, and his passion for gourmet grilled cheese, just because.

  • Family mourns loss of son after multiple drownings occur in NorCal

    Family mourns loss of son after multiple drownings occur in NorCal

  • Can pain relievers affect COVID-19 vaccine efficacy?

    Can taking an over-the-counter pain reliever like Tylenol or Advil before getting the COVID-19 vaccine reduce its efficacy?

  • Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

    When China's Zijin Mining paid $1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners. The company's pre-deal jitters were warranted: illegal extraction by wildcat miners in tunnels either within or adjoining its concession has shot up since the operation's end. Thousands of illegal miners are now working in difficult, sometimes-deadly conditions in dozens of tunnels and about 150 clandestine processing locations in Buritica municipality, local government and a specialized anti-illegal mining unit of the police told Reuters.

  • What is CLEAR? This TSA PreCheck alternative helps you skip long airport security lines

    It's like TSA pre-check, but maybe better.

  • AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike on its Gaza offices

    The Associated Press’ top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

  • Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools

    Singapore warned on Sunday that the new coronavirus variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children, as the city-state prepares to shut most schools from this week and draws up plans to vaccinate youngsters. "Some of these (virus) mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children," said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. None of the children who have contracted the virus are seriously ill and a few have mild symptoms, he added.

  • Egypt says prioritising vaccination of tourism workers

    Egypt is prioritising the vaccination of tourism workers to support the sector's recovery and is on track to announce full inoculation of two resort areas this month, its tourism minister said Monday.