Heroic Dog Who Lost Her Snout Saving Two Girls Years Ago Passes Away in the Philippines
A canine from the Philippines, who lost her snout saving two girls from being run over by a motorcycle in 2011, passed away around 7 p.m. on Monday.
A heroine's sacrifice: Kabang, a local mixed-breed dog, earned global recognition after sacrificing her own safety to save the daughter of her owner Rudy Bunggal and the girl's cousin in December 2011, Inquirer reported.
The dog reportedly leapt into the path of a speeding motorcycle headed towards the young girls.
Kabang's nose and the top of her jaw were destroyed after her face got lodged into the bike’s front wheel.
The incident drew the attention of many, including Dr. Anton Lim, a veterinarian who brought her to the U.S. for a snout reconstruction procedure.
Kabang was treated at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine where she underwent a five-hour surgery to close up her facial wound and treatment for other conditions, reported CBS13. In 2013, she returned to her home in the Philippines.
The school shared their condolences in a tweet, describing Kabang as a sweet and loving dog.
Run free: Dr. Lim, who has been taking care of the dog since her owner died in 2015, revealed Kabang died in her sleep at the age of 13 (91 in human years) in Zamboanga del Sur.
“I last played with her at 4 p.m. and was supposed to feed her again for dinner,” Lim said. “I found her motionless with no external sign or prior sickness.”
Lim’s family had decided to erect a statue to honor the heroic dog where she will be buried upon completion.
“We are very sad about her loss. We will temporarily bury her in our backyard until the dog’s statue shall have been completed,” Lim said.
Featured image via UC Davis
