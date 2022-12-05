1

'Heroic' mother comes to the rescue after raccoon attacks 5-year-old daughter, video shows

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Connecticut mother came to the rescue of her 5-year-old daughter after she was attacked by a raccoon on their porch, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

The footage of the incident was captured Friday by the home security camera of Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut.

MacNamara's daughter, Rylee, stepped outside to wait for the bus to take her to school when footage shows a raccoon on the porch pounce and grab onto her leg. As her daughter screamed, MacNamara came out of the home and was able to get the raccoon off of her daughter.

MacNamara instructed her daughter to go back inside the house, yelling "it's a rabid raccoon" before throwing it across her front yard and getting back inside the house. The animal then wandered around the home.

The footage of the incident was posted on MacNamara's Facebook page, saying her daughter had requested it to "show everyone what the racoon did."

"We are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon attack. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" MacNamara wrote.

A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean

'I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go': Tampa police chief resigns after telling deputy at traffic stop

MacNamara told Storyful they both suffered scratches, and her daughter had a puncture wound, but they were doing OK. She added Rylee wearing jeans may have helped prevent a more serious injury, and they will be getting rabies vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection praised MacNamara for her efforts, saying she did a "great and heroic job."

"She protected her daughter by getting the raccoon off her and getting her inside, warned the neighbor, and, as we understand, reached out to authorities including the local animal control," the department said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Officials added it wasn't known if the animal had rabies, and although it is uncommon for raccoons to be out during the day, the animal's behavior can't automatically be blamed on illness.

"However, the fact that the animal attacked a person, seemingly unprovoked, is a strong sign that the animal isn’t well. We should also caution that an incident like is relatively uncommon," officials said.

The department advises people to avoid interacting with raccoons because they can lose their fear of people, and to get away from one if approached. If a "problem racoon" is reported, a raccoon can't be relocated because it may carry rabies, the department said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video: Connecticut mother saves daughter from raccoon attack

Recommended Stories

  • Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!

    "I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack

  • Mom Pulls Vicious Raccoon Off Daughter's Leg In Heroic Act Caught On Camera

    Logan Kelsey MacNamara was hailed as a hero by a wildlife biologist for her quick action as her daughter was being attacked.

  • Watch a mom rescue her 5-year-old daughter from a wild raccoon attack

    A video shows a mom rescuing her 5-year-old when she yanked a raccoon loose from her daughter's leg after the animal had latched on to her ankle.

  • Colorado grandmother sues police detective following SWAT raid based on false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping

    An elderly Colorado woman is suing a Denver police detective who ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely pinged by Apple’s “Find my” app as the location of several stolen items — including six firearms and an old iPhone — according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

  • Brazil sweat on Neymar return ahead of South Korea World Cup clash

    Brazil head into Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea preoccupied by the health of the great Pele and with coach Tite wondering whether to recall the Selecao's current number 10 Neymar after an ankle injury.

  • Mom saves 5-year-old daughter from raccoon attack

    A Connecticut mom fends off a raccoon that attacked her 5-year-old daughter while she was waiting for the school bus. The woman and child both went to the hospital, but are now doing OK.

  • Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob

    Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her...

  • Stocks slide as data spooks investors about rate hikes

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, as investors were spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector and re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer than expected.The Dow fell 1.4%, the S&P lost nearly 1.79% and the Nasdaq dropped more than 1.93%.Data showed activity in the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy – not what the Fed wants when it’s trying to slow the economy in order to cool inflation.Anna Rathbun is Chief Investment Officer at CBIZ Investment Advisory Services."Those data include better than expected factory orders, durable goods, and in particular, the ISM Service Index came in very strong. And in the service index we had details like sticky prices on the prices paid side and a very strong employment subindex -- the two very things that go against the Fed pivot narrative. This is really interesting because Chairman Powell was very hawkish last week and the markets actually didn't interpret it that way. They were cherry picking the 50-basis point signal and markets went up. Well, today, it's a little bit more sober."As for individual movers, Tesla slumped 6.4% on plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month.And apparel maker VF Corp dropped 11.2% - its largest one-day decline since March 2020 - after announcing the sudden retirement of its CEO. The firm, which owns names including outdoor wear brand The North Face and sneaker maker Vans, also cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts, blaming weaker-than-anticipated consumer demand.

  • 13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say

    Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30.

  • Woman attacked Memphis police during investigation into shooting of 2 teens, records show

    A woman was arrested for allegedly attacking Memphis Police while they were investigating the shooting of two teens.

  • Man charged with killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff says he’s innocent, lawyer says

    Court records indicate he was preparing to leave the country after getting an expedited passport and that he had a “large amount” of cash.

  • Truck tumbles over freeway onto wreckage from earlier crash

    Dramatic video shows the moment a truck flipped over a freeway guardrail and landed on top of wreckage from an earlier, separate crash.

  • Tyron Smith will begin practicing this week

    Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith walked out of the locker room after Sunday’s game with a smile on his face. Smith didn’t play against the Colts and hasn’t played all season. But he will return soon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team will open Smith’s 21-day window this week, with the eight-time Pro Bowler’s [more]

  • Former Muncie officer Winkle pleads guilty to battering arrestees, obstruction of justice

    After each abuse charge was recounted Monday, Winkle told U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt that the allegations against him were true.

  • Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot

    A Massachusetts ex-town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot carried out by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump to stop the transfer of presidential power to Democrat Joe Biden. Suzanne Ianni, 60, who organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America, was also sentenced Friday to 30 days of probation. Federal prosecutors had asked for a 30-day sentence and a year and a half of probation.

  • Freshman dies after falling from 5th-story balcony on campus, Utah college says

    Peyton Hall “was an involved and loved student,” the university said.

  • Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says

    People have a broad idea of being a good member of society, but voting topped the list, said Richard Wike, Pew's global attitudes research director.

  • ‘How about me?’ Man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars

    A Georgia man's Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement — ending with an arrest.

  • Advocates say increasing Black teachers should be a national concern

    The Educate Me Foundation is one of many programs across the country that aim to train and recruit more Black people into the teaching profession.

  • Rams stay optimistic in historically bad title defense year

    The Los Angeles Rams' locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans' leadership, his young players' emergences and this franchise's long-term future. “It's football, man," receiver Brandon Powell said Monday. The Rams have the worst 12-game record for a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history, falling behind the 1987 New York Giants.