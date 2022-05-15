A Heroic Security Guard, A Beloved Food Pantry Organizer, Among Those Killed In Buffalo Mass Shooting

Tomas Kassahun
·3 min read

A heroic security guard, a longtime food pantry organizer and eight other loved ones lost their lives on Saturday when an 18-year-old white male entered a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York and shot 13 people, CNN reports. After traveling nearly 200 miles from from Conklin, New York to Buffalo, the shooter used an assault rifle to kill three people outside the supermarket and seven more inside, police said.

While authorities haven’t yet released the names of all of the victims, some of the heartbroken family members have revealed the identity of their loved ones.

Here are the victims that have been identified so far.

Aaron Salter was working as a security guard

Aaron Salter, the former Buffalo police officer, is being hailed as a hero after he lost his life while trying to defend others during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, was the first to confront the shooter, Buffalo News reports.

The guard fired multiple shots at the attacker and managed to hit him. The shooter, however, was saved by his protective tactical gear. The assailant then fired back and killed Salter.

“He’s a true hero,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We don’t know what he prevented. There could have been more victims if not for his actions. He has been retired for several years. He has been a beloved member, employee of Tops here working security.”

Katherine Massey was shopping when she was killed

Katherine Massey went to the store to pick up groceries, but never made it back home.

“She was a beautiful soul,” her sister Barbara Massey, told the Buffalo News.

Celestine Chaney was shopping with her sister

Celestine Chaney, 65, was killed when she went to the grocery store with her sister to get strawberries for shortcake, The New York Times reports.

Chaney’s 48-year-old son, Wayne Jones, said his aunt was able to hide in the freezer, but his mom wasn’t able to run.

“But my mom cannot really walk like she used to,” Jones told the Times. “She basically can’t run.”

Roberta Drury was getting groceries for dinner

Roberta Drury is another one of the shoppers who died on Saturday. The 32-year-old went to the supermarket to get groceries for dinner.

“She was very vibrant,” her sister Amanda Drury said. “She always was the center of attention and made the whole room smile and laugh.”

Pearly Young was feeding people in her community

Pearly Young ran a food pantry in her community for 25 years, according to 11 Alive news anchor Madison Carter. The 77-year-old fed people every Saturday.

She also loved to sing, dance and spend time with family. Young was shopping when she was killed.

Ruth Whitfield "was a mother to the motherless"

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was a mother of four.

“My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us. She loved God and taught us to do the same thing,” retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Padua, Salesianum sweep New Castle County track and field titles

    Padua won for the 10th straight year, while Salesianum was strong in the sprints to earn the boys title at the New Castle County track and field meet.

  • Splash Brothers send Warriors to Western Conference Finals

    Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given they spent the past two years watching the postseason instead of their familiar position chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a title chance again. “It's unbelievable knowing what we've been through these last two years and six of the last eight we have an opportunity to play for the finals,” said Curry, who took his team to five straight finals from 2015-19.

  • Buffalo shooting: what we know about the victims so far

    Eleven of the 13 victims were Black, and two were white, after an 18-year-old white man opened fire at a supermarket in New York People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP An 18-year-old white man opened fire at a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities have described as a “hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism”. Eleven of th

  • Newsom's new California budget offers few details on costs for court-ordered homeless help

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget includes $65 million for his CARE Court proposal, but major funding questions remain.

  • Factbox-Victims of Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York

    A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo, New York's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Young, 77, for 25 years ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighborhood of Buffalo, according to a tweet from a reporter. Whitfield, 86, was the mother of former Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

  • Buffalo shooting leaves a grieving, close-knit neighborhood with impossible questions

    Everyone looks out for each other in the Jefferson Ave neighborhood. Now, they wonder: Why Buffalo? How did this happen? And what comes next?

  • ‘I hope people get as scared as I am’: Thousands gather, march in Chicago supporting abortion rights

    Carly Mostar started marching for abortion rights almost 20 years ago and though she said she’ll keep showing up when needed, she finds it hard to believe that giving a woman a choice still needs to be fought for. Mostar was one of about 1,000 people representing many different communities gathered in Union Park in West Town Saturday morning under the beaming sun to support the right to choose ...

  • Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately sought black victims - mayor

    Questions are being asked about how the suspect carried out the attack when he was known to authorities.

  • Amelia Baca killed by police, KKK prank and Las Cruces gets (some) paper bag revenue

    In this issue, we'll talk about the latest in the killing of Amelia Baca by LCPD, a KKK prank and how much the city got in Q1 from the plastic bag ban.

  • Suspect in deadly Buffalo shooting threatened his high school last year, official says: Latest updates

    According to a law enforcement official, the Buffalo shooting suspect threatened an attack at his high school in 2021, resulting in a referral.

  • What we know now about Payton Gendron, the alleged Buffalo mass shooter

    Payton Gendron threatened a violent attack at Susquehanna Valley High School last year, resulting in a referral for a mental health evaluation.

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • Police Release New Details on Buffalo Mass-Shooting Suspect

    Buffalo Mass-Shooting Suspect Traveled from Hours Away to Commit Attack, Authorities Say

  • Child porn investigation reveals Arby’s worker peeing in milkshakes, Washington cops say

    Police are seeking customers who bought milkshakes on certain dates at the restaurant.

  • Texas 9-Year-Old Brings a Whip to a Black Family’s Porch to Demand Their Daughter Emerge; Boy’s Father Fumbles with Gun When Confronted, Nearly Shoots His Own Child

    In a Dallas suburb last week, a whip-cracking 9-year-old white boy came to the front porch of one of his neighbors and banged on their […]

  • Louisiana security guard accused of helping 3 incarcerated teens escape

    Video footage showed the 21-year-old security guard taking the trio off the premises, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

  • A Buffalo mother wondered why her daughter hadn't come home from the supermarket. Then she saw an online video of the mass shooting.

    The woman told Buffalo News that she saw a video on social media of her daughter getting shot during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Saturday.

  • Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffers stroke, remains hospitalized for observation

    Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman suffered a stroke on Friday, according to a statement released by Fetterman in the hospital.

  • Racist Republican Lawmaker Claims White Supremacist Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

    After an 18-year-old uploaded a racist manifesto before targeting Black people in a mass shooting, the shooter's fellow racists are scrambling to obfuscate the truth

  • 3 arrested, 2 victims rescued following human trafficking sting in Alpharetta

    Hidden cameras inside an Alpharetta hotel room captured the interaction of undercover detectives with two young women, ages 19 and 20.