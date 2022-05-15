A Heroic Security Guard, A Beloved Food Pantry Organizer, Among Those Killed In Buffalo Mass Shooting

A heroic security guard, a longtime food pantry organizer and eight other loved ones lost their lives on Saturday when an 18-year-old white male entered a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York and shot 13 people, CNN reports. After traveling nearly 200 miles from from Conklin, New York to Buffalo, the shooter used an assault rifle to kill three people outside the supermarket and seven more inside, police said.

While authorities haven’t yet released the names of all of the victims, some of the heartbroken family members have revealed the identity of their loved ones.

Here are the victims that have been identified so far.

Aaron Salter was working as a security guard

Aaron Salter, the former Buffalo police officer, is being hailed as a hero after he lost his life while trying to defend others during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, was the first to confront the shooter, Buffalo News reports.

The guard fired multiple shots at the attacker and managed to hit him. The shooter, however, was saved by his protective tactical gear. The assailant then fired back and killed Salter.

“He’s a true hero,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We don’t know what he prevented. There could have been more victims if not for his actions. He has been retired for several years. He has been a beloved member, employee of Tops here working security.”

“He's a true hero…We’re sure he saved lives yesterday.” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia tells @GStephanopoulos that Aaron Salter, a retired police officer working security at supermarket, “went down fighting” after confronting gunman. https://t.co/PfoOosLZjf pic.twitter.com/bx4EuIVxfk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 15, 2022

Katherine Massey was shopping when she was killed

Story continues

Katherine Massey went to the store to pick up groceries, but never made it back home.

“She was a beautiful soul,” her sister Barbara Massey, told the Buffalo News.

Celestine Chaney was shopping with her sister

Celestine Chaney, 65, was killed when she went to the grocery store with her sister to get strawberries for shortcake, The New York Times reports.

Chaney’s 48-year-old son, Wayne Jones, said his aunt was able to hide in the freezer, but his mom wasn’t able to run.

“But my mom cannot really walk like she used to,” Jones told the Times. “She basically can’t run.”

Roberta Drury was getting groceries for dinner

Roberta Drury is another one of the shoppers who died on Saturday. The 32-year-old went to the supermarket to get groceries for dinner.

“She was very vibrant,” her sister Amanda Drury said. “She always was the center of attention and made the whole room smile and laugh.”

Pearly Young was feeding people in her community

Pearly Young ran a food pantry in her community for 25 years, according to 11 Alive news anchor Madison Carter. The 77-year-old fed people every Saturday.

She also loved to sing, dance and spend time with family. Young was shopping when she was killed.

Pearly Young, 77, was killed today in #Buffalo shopping for groceries. For 25 years she ran a pantry where every Saturday she fed people in Central Park. Every. Saturday.

She loved singing, dancing, & being with family. She was mother, grandma, & missionary. Gone too soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/dQ5X9KBJCQ — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) May 15, 2022

Ruth Whitfield "was a mother to the motherless"

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was a mother of four.

“My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us. She loved God and taught us to do the same thing,” retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield said.