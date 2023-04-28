Heroic teen grabs wheel, stops Michigan school bus after driver passes out mid-route

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing U.S. economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook. Brent crude futures for June were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $78.91 a barrel by 1340 GMT while the more actively traded July contract was up 35 cent at $78.56. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3%, to trade at $74.98 a barrel and is set for its sixth straight monthly decline.