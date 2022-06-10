Heroin, Ecstasy, meth seized during traffic stop

Jun. 9—An unemployed Roane County man stopped Saturday for not wearing a seat belt was found in possession of drugs and over $1,000 in cash and now faces five charges.

Chris Lynn Brewer, 52, N. Wilder Ave., Rockwood, was arrested in the parking lot of a business in the 18900 block of Hwy. 70 E. around 9:25 a.m. by Cumberland County Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner. Turner was on patrol on Westel Rd. when he spotted a motorist driving without a seat belt, turned around and caught up with the vehicle in the parking lot.

Brewer is charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of Ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

Brewer's cell phone, a glass pipe and $1,017 in cash were also seized. When Turner asked Brewer if he was employed, according to the arrest report, Brewer said he was not and no explanation for having the cash was reported.

According to the arrest report, Brewer cooperated with the deputy during the arrest and his responses led to the opening of a small box recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle.

Brewer was booked at the Cumberland County Justice Center and bond was set at $116,000. An appearance in General Sessions Court is pending.

