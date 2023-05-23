Heroin found during traffic stop, two arrested

May 23—Two men were arrested following a joint investigation between Stephenville police and the Parker County Sheriff's Office of narcotic activity.

Stephenville police, on May 18, first observed a male in the area of W. Washington St., exit a residence and place a black bag in the trunk of a vehicle, then remove the spare tire cover from the trunk and conceal the bag in the void. Investigators also observed the male enter the front passenger side of a vehicle along with another male who was driving.

Following mobile surveillance on the vehicle as it traveled out of town and onto Interstate 20 heading east, a Parker County sheriff's deputy observed the driver commit a traffic violation, pulling the vehicle over near Old Brock Road.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Mario Amaya Martinez, and the passenger, identified as Leonel Garcia Gallegos. The deputy discovered Martinez did not possess a valid driver's license to operate a motor vehicle. A Stephenville PD K-9 Officer arrived on scene to assist and deployed his canine, which indicated a positive alert on the vehicle for the presence of a controlled substance.

Following a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located three brick-like packages in the black bag of the trunk, which tested positive for the presence of heroin. The packages weighed roughly 6.6 pounds.

Both men were arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, over 400 grams, and transported to the Parker County Jail.