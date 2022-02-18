Heroin found on suspect at the jail

Feb. 17—A Grandview man who reportedly told sheriff's deputies he sold heroin now faces a host of charges after an out-of-date license plate was displayed on the vehicle he was driving.

Charlton Cole Reed, 38, identified in the report as being homeless but from the Grandview area, was arrested around 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in the area of Staples on N. Main St. He was driving a Toyota Camry that displayed a license plate that expired in July.

Deputy Sarah Smith wrote in her report that when she asked Reed to step out of the vehicle, she saw a handgun in the car and asked if there was anything else present in the vehicle. She wrote Reed replied there "was a marijuana joint and syringes" inside.

A consent to search resulted in the discovery of a loaded .380 caliber handgun, $595 in cash, a bag containing what is believed to be marijuana, a naloxone overdose kit, digital scales, multiple syringes and magnetic box with powdered substance inside.

During the interaction, Reed allegedly mentioned trafficking in narcotics and on further questioning told the officers he told officers he picks up about an ounce of heroin for $350 and was on his way to meet his contact when stopped.

Reed was transported to the jail in the Justice Center where a second search produced two plastic bags of what is believed to be heroin.

Reed faces charges of felony possession of heroin with intent, introducing heroin into a penal institution, unlawful possession of a handgun, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license. He was also cited for the registration violation.

A check on Reed revealed an attachment from Putnam County for failure to appear and a hold was placed on his release so he could be returned to that county once bond is made in Cumberland County.

Bond was set at $30,000 in Cumberland County and Reed will appear in General Sessions Court.

