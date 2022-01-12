Heroin, handguns found when officers arrest burglary suspects

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department officers found 67 grams of heroin and two stolen handguns when apprehending burglary suspects.

Now, two of those suspects are formally charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with three felonies each related to the findings.

Dylan Ray Goff, 28, of the 3800 block of High Street, was charged this week with Level 2 felony dealing heroin, Level 4 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft of a firearm.

Crime: Richmond man charged with conspiring with women to kill wife

Crime: Richmond man charged with possessing 39 grams of heroin, fleeing police

Crime: Richmond man charged for drugs, handgun possession and battery against officer

Derrick Shaffer, 25, of the 1800 block of North West C Street is charged with Level 4 felony burglary, Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and Level 6 felony theft of a firearm.

Both remained Tuesday in the Wayne County Jail. They both have $30,000 bonds in their cases and have holds placed on them by other jurisdictions.

The cases have been assigned to Circuit Court, but case records do not yet show initial hearings scheduled.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year standard sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years, while a Level 4 felony conviction has a six-year standard sentence and range of two to 12 years.

The charges result from a Dec. 28 burglary at a South Fifth Street residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Goff and Shaffer were identified as suspects and a vehicle was identified from photographs and video.

Officers located the Ford Fusion at Genesis Apartments and made contact with the female owner, who had driven Goff and Shaffer to the residence, then dropped them off at Greenwood Apartments before they came to her apartment, the affidavit said. Although she was arrested, she was released on her own recognizance, and court records do not show charges filed against her so far.

Story continues

Goff and Shaffer were taken into custody at the woman's apartment, according to the affidavit. Shaffer tossed aside one of the stolen handguns while he was being detained.

Officers obtained consent to search the apartment and found the heroin, another substance and a wallet that contained items identifying Goff inside a toiletry bag, the affidavit said. The second stolen handgun was then found under a couch cushion.

Goff claimed the toiletry bag was his, although he said the substances were fake, according to the affidavit. Tests, however, proved one substance to be heroin.

About the burglary, Goff said he wanted to search the residence for his deceased mother's possessions, the affidavit said. He and Shaffer told officers they entered the residence through a window and took the handguns. Goff said the handguns were taken to make money and the burglary was "a bunch of stupid decisions."

The burglary victim reported a tablet, shoes and a safe also missing from the residence.

Goff has eight previous felony convictions, including four for forgery and one each for auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and burglary. He also has three misdemeanor convictions driving without a license and single convictions for resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a controlled substance.

Shaffer qualifies as a serious violent felon because of a previous conviction for dealing methamphetamine. He also has convictions for driving without a license and possession of methamphetamine.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Heroin, handguns found when officers arrest burglary suspects