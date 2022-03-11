Narcotics detectives, working with other law enforcement officers, conducted their second raid in a week on Thursday in Hillsdale County which led to the discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and pills all packaged for delivery.

The raid was executed on Thursday in the 4200 block of Bankers Road by the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office working with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post and the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized heroin, prescription pills and methamphetamine packaged for delivery, a news release issued Friday stated.

One suspect was identified and numerous felony charges will be sought from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver analogues — all felonies in the State of Michigan.

RHINO detectives executed a search warrant at the same location in September 2021 with similar results.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the RHINO Office at (517) 265-5787 with any information regarding narcotics activity, as always you can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Heroin, methamphetamine seized in drug raid