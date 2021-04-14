Heroin, pills, gun seized in Joplin traffic stop

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—A 28-year-old suspect is facing new felony drug and firearm charges stemming from a warrant arrest Sunday night in the parking lot of a restaurant on Range Line Road in Joplin.

Police Cpl. Isaac Costley said an officer spotted a vehicle late Sunday night in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 1029 S. Range Line Road that the officer recognized as belonging to David G. Jackson, 28, who had an outstanding warrant.

Officers made contact with Jackson and took him into custody on the warrant, Costley said. Police located three bags of heroin weighing a total of 9.7 grams, 194 alprazolam pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and a .40-caliber handgun in the suspect's possession, he said.

Jackson was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Biofacturing' company Zymergen to offer 13.6 million shares in IPO priced at $28 to $31 each

    Zymergen Inc. , a biofacturing company, launched the roadshow for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 13.6 million shares priced at $28 to $31 each. The Emeryville, Calif.-based company would raise $421.6 million at the top of that range. Underwriters, led by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, have the option to purchase an additional 2.0 million shares. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ZY." Our goal is to create new products with a proprietary platform that unlocks the design and manufacturing efficiency of biological processes with technology's ability to rapidly iterate and control diverse functions," the company says in its filing documents. "We call our process biofacturing and we expect it will create better products faster, cheaper and more sustainably than traditional chemistry by engineering microbes to make novel biomolecules that are the key ingredients in those products." Proceeds of the deal will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities Is My Favorite Office REIT

    A client base well-suited to the challenges of the pandemic helped Alexandria show strong growth in a tough year for the sector.

  • Police Officer Fatally Shoots 20-Year-Old Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop Near Minneapolis

    The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man near Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday comes during the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • How the pandemic helped Walmart battle Amazon Marketplace for sellers

    Between 2009 and 2014, Walmart’s Marketplace business, where outside merchants hawk everything from baby blankets to power tools, counted no more than six sellers, and was described by one expert as “in limbo.” But what was treated as an afterthought for years has emerged as an important leg in the world’s biggest retailer’s long-term strategy to take on Amazon Inc, which it is battling for advertising and ecommerce dollars. Walmart Marketplace grew to an estimated 70,000 sellers in 2020, fueled by a surge in online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of investments in technology and vendor relationships reported here for the first time.

  • Should You Buy Teladoc in April?

    When a stock goes up or down a lot in a short amount of time, it's easy to think something has changed. That volatility can often be a distraction. The most successful investors are able to focus on whether the company has a clear path to making money and how well that journey is going.

  • You Can Make $250 Every Month From Investing in These 3 Stocks

    The ability to pay a regular, rising dividend is a signal of past business success and future reliability.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Star Wars characters clean up streets in Siberia

    ACTIVISTS RAISING HANDS AND SHOUTING "Happy Cosmonautics Day!"ACTIVIST DRESSED AS DARTH VADER SAYING (Russian) "We have a mission of intergalactic scale! We must walk down the Gagarin boulevard and collect all the space junk! Any questions?"Location: Irkutsk, RussiaEntertainment workers dressed up as characters from Star Warsand cleaned up the Gagarin boulevard in Siberiato mark the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ENTERTAINMENT WORKER, PAVEL PUZOV, SAYING: "We, entertainment workers, had an idea to help with cleaning up our city. But then we got an idea to do it on the Cosmonautics Day in costumes so that we match in style."

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • ‘I was looking for one shot’: Kansas, Missouri face fallout from J&J vaccine pause

    The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose, so it has played a significant role in the Kansas City area in inoculating people who are hesitant or hard to reach.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson admits lobbying 'boundaries not properly understood' amid Greensill scandal - watch PMQs live

    Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall Lord Frost to hold Brussels talks over NI trade tensions European countries will not guarantee extradition to UK Coronavirus latest news: I would lift restrictions quicker, says Cambridge risk expert Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has suggested that some of the "boundaries" between civil servants and business have not been "properly understood" during a fiery clash in PMQs over lobbying. u Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used all of his questions to tackle the Prime Minister over the recent revelations emerging over the Greensill scandal, including asking if he believed "that the current lobbying rules are fit for purpose?" Mr Johnson responded: "I indeed share the widespread concern about some of the stuff that we're reading at the moment and I know that the Cabinet Secretary shares my concern as well. "I do think it is a good idea in principle that top civil servants should be able to engage with business and should have experience of the private sector. "When I look at the accounts I'm reading to date it's not clear that those boundaries had been properly understood and I've asked for a proper independent review of the arrangements that we have to be conducted by Nigel Boardman and he will be reporting in June." It comes after the Prime Minister expanded the review into lobbying to hunt for civil servants with second jobs, after further revelations that one of Britain’s most senior civil servants worked as an adviser to the finance firm Greensill. It is understood to have personally alarmed the Prime Minister, who had already ordered lawyer Nigel Boardman to investigate David Cameron's lobbying activities. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "The Boardman review into Greensill Capital and supply chain finance will be wide ranging and will also consider the issues raised so the public can judge whether they were appropriately handled at the time." Follow the latest updates below.

  • South American soccer to receive 50,000 doses of vaccine

    Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac will donate 50,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL in a bid to protect players for upcoming tournaments. CONMEBOL announced Tuesday that the jabs will be used to inoculate players ahead of the Copa America in June and for other regional tournaments. “This is a huge step forward to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn’t mean that we will in any way relax,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

  • 4 reasons the Democratic push for a huge infrastructure package will be tougher than the stimulus scramble

    The path ahead for Democrats on upwards of $3 trillion of infrastructure spending looks different from the one that produced a $1.9 trillion stimulus.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Biden meets with bipartisan group on $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, saying he's open to negotiate

    Biden insisted the meeting with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers wasn't just "window dressing" and that he's willing to talk size and scope.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • Apple's next event will take place on April 20

    Apple will hold its first major event of 2021 on April 20, where it's expected to unveil new iPad models.