Heroin plea nets 12-year sentence

Jul. 17—A Cumberland County woman arrested in May pleaded guilty by information to a possession of heroin charge and received a 12-year prison sentence to be served as a Range II offender.

Lindsey Nicole Davis, 39, whose address listed when arrested May 19 was Crest Dr., pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver. The sentence, to be served at 35%, is consecutive to a parole violation sentence which will not be completed until 2025.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies received multiple complaints of suspected drug trafficking in the 100 block of Crest Dr. and on May 19 traveled to the residence to investigate.

The resulting search recovered heroin, fentanyl and items associated with drug trafficking. This included cell phones and cash seized.

At the time, Davis was on parole for a 2018 plea to charges of possession of cocaine and passing counterfeit bills. Her sentence at the time was supposed to be consecutive to a probation violation sentence in Davidson County.

However, Davis was granted parole and was under state supervision when local charges were filed in May.

All items seized during the arrest and search in May were forfeited as part of the sentencing agreement, and fine and court costs were waived.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Kayleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial Oct 24.

Arraignment

The following defendants are make first appearances on charges recently indicted by the grand jury.

—David Anthony Borja, possession of more than 26 grams of meth with intent, continued to Aug. 9 at which time Borja is to return to court with an attorney.

—Larry Norman Flake II, aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Flake, continued to the Sept. 8 discussion docket and Sept. 13 deadline docket.

—Casper Dean Gentry, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of vandalism of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to Aug. 9.

—Jerome Scott Peden, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Peden and continued to Aug. 9.

—Daryl Bradley Vaughn, possession of a weapon by a felon and one case in boundover status, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Vaughn and continued to Sept. 15.

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, evading arrest, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, violation of an order of protection and simple possession continued to Aug. 9 at which time Vickers is to return to court with an attorney.

Deadline docket

—Joshua Lee Cross, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 16.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 9.

—Jamie Lee Greenwood, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Aug. 9.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence per se, continued to Aug. 9.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 9.

—Deborah Davis Jones, arson, continued to Aug. 9.

—Aaron Wayne Letter, domestic assault, continued to Sept. 8.

—Nancy Irene Lewis, cruelty to animals, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Lewis and continued to Aug. 9.

—Kimberly Cora Sandra Spencer, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft and coercion of a witness, continued to Aug. 9.

—Brian E. Strange, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, forgery of $1,000 to $10,000 and forgery by uttering, continued to Sept. 13.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, simple possession, resisting a stop, arrest or search and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 9 at which time Wachenheim is to return to court with an attorney.

Probation violations

—Levi Adam Miller, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 9 at which time time Miller is to return to court with an attorney.

—Carolyn Marie Williams, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Williams and continued to Aug. 11.

Continued boundover

The following cases are still pending action of the grand jury and are in what is described as boundover status. All defendants are to return to court for arraignment, or readout, on Sept. 15 unless otherwise noted: David Glenn Belven, two cases; Cameron Lee Caughron, one case; Darrell Aaron Cox, one case; James Edward Crouse, one case; Bennie E. Douglas Jr., two cases; Timothy Scott Freeman, one case; Johnny Lee Johnson Jr., one case; Heidi Jo Kroger, one case; Michael Clois Melton, one case, continued to Aug. 9; Angela Marie Peck, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Peck, one case; Carrie Nicole Rector, four cases; David Benjamin Robertson, dropped; Wayne Wesley Rose, one case; Matthew Gene Russell, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Russell, one case; Dustin Ryan Seney, one case; Jason Sherrill, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sherrill, one case; Shelly Marie Shell, two cases, bond hearing set for Aug. 9; Darrell Wayne Smith, one case; Dwayne Levonn Smith, dropped; Nathaniel Aaron Snowden, six cases, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Snowden and bond revocation hearing set for Sept. 15; Douglas Alan Trout, one case; Kayla Leann Walker, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing, one case; Kerwin Deshaun Williams, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Williams, continued to Aug. 9, two cases; and Robert Clifton Worley, one case.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com