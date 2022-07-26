Heroin plea results in 9-year sentence

Jul. 25—One of the defendants arrested during a search of a residence for a wanted Cumberland County woman during which drugs were found pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a 9-year sentence.

William Noel Hardy, 61, Market St., Crab Orchard, entered a guilty plea by information to possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery and received the Range 1 sentence to be served at 30%.

Hardy is being given credit for 38 days already served in jail.

Hardy was one of five persons arrested June 7 when deputies went to the residence seeking a Cumberland County resident for failure to appear in court.

The officers found the woman they were seeking and much more. In addition to heroin, deputies seized meth, marijuana, Clonazepam, Gabapentin, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Co-defendants still have cases pending.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery, criminal impersonation and one case in bound over status, continued to Sept. 9.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 9.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession, four counts of simple possession of meth, evading arrest and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 19.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, domestic assault, violation of conditional release, failure to render aid at an injury crash and driving on a revoked license, continued to Aug. 3.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, three counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, criminal simulation and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 3.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 3.

—Keith Austin Morgan, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 3.

—Eileen Lynne Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000, driving under the influence and one case in bound-over status, Drug Court application pending and continued to Aug. 5.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 5.

Report with attorney

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Sept. 9.

—Derek Alan Litman, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Manning and continued to Sept. 9.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to Aug. 5 at which time Sherrill is to return to court with an attorney.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to Sept. 9.

Probation violations

—David Shane Abbott, pled guilty to a probation violation, to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on probation.

—Pamela Sue Copley, pled guilty to a probation violation, six months in jail with furlough to attend long-term in-house treatment; continued to Oct. 3 for status check.

—Robert Lee Corbett Jr., completed Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program and placed on unsupervised probation to allow him to work in a treatment program in Alabama.

—Tiffany Jeanette Ford, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence.

—Gary Paul Graham, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Graham and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 3.

—Shana Renee Hinch, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be returned to supervised probation.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 3.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released back on supervised probation.

—Steve James Jagneaux, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 5.

—Scott Charles King, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on supervised probation.

—Robin Marie Latesky, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 3.

—Tyler Lynn Loden, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Loden and continued to Aug. 3.

—Christian Alexander Mena Lopez, continued to Aug. 5 at which time Lopez is to return to court with an attorney.

—John Glenn McDonald, pleaded guilty to positive drug screen and lost judicial diversion status, resulting in him being a convicted felon; returned back on probation for the balance of a six-year sentence.

—Talin Martan Miller, Drug Court application pending and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 5.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 5 at which time Mills is to return to court with an attorney.

—Derrick James Pugh, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a six-month sentence.

—Joe Levi Reagan, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 2.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sharp and continued to Aug. 5.

—Donnie Ray Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 3.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation continued to Aug. 5.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 5.

—Matthew Glenn Taylor, progress in treatment program was reported to be "doing well" and case continued for tracking.

—Patrick Thomas Whitt, pleaded guilty to probation violation of absconding and new charges and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Joseph Scott Wyatt, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, to serve 90 days in jail and then be released back on supervised probation.

