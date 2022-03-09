Heroin trafficking leads to eight years

Mar. 9—GREENUP — The Tri-State Narcotics Team has announced another behind bars, with the sentencing of a Greenup County man to serve eight years in prison.

Christopher E. Hale, 44, was sentenced to serve the term in state prison on Feb. 25, according to a news release from the TNT.

Hale was convicted of heroin trafficking.

According to a press release from TNT, Hale was the target of an undercover drug investigation in July 2020 in Boyd and Greenup counties. After a series of buys, Hale was arrested in October 2020, according to the release.

The investigation was conducted by the TNT working alongside the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the Russell Police Department and the Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

The TNT — a DEA-led entity — consists of investigators from the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and special agents with the DEA.

