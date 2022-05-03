Heroism that cost a life: a 70-year-old woman from Kyiv region "aimed" the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the occupiers

Olena Barsukova, "Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia" - TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022 In Motyzhyn, Kyiv region, a 70-year-old woman "aimed" the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Russian equipment. She reported the invaders' location to Ukrainian soldiers. This story was told by a serviceman on the Facebook page of the Territorial Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The pensioner helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces to destroy several dozen units of enemy equipment. Unfortunately, the woman's heroism cost her her life. "She had a remote house in the village and she saw the equipment moving. She went out to the enemy, counted the pieces of equipment, then explained to her son on the phone what she saw. There were cases when she would go out, get lost, come back and count again," said the Ukrainian defender. The pensioner was helping the Ukrainian military for more than 2 weeks. During this time she recorded "Buk" anti-aircraft missile systems - 2 units of this equipment were destroyed. The woman also helped the artillery destroy a radar station that was jamming communications. "Unfortunately, the "orcs" [Russian soldiers] realised who was doing it and razed this house to the ground. She (the woman - ed.) died. When they bombed it, they drove their tanks over where the house had stood," the military man said. According to him, information provided by the elderly resident of the Kyiv region had helped the military. "It was thanks to her, to be honest, that they did not move on. They were able to reach Yasnohorodka, , but their reconnaissance got kicked in the teeth there and left. Then they didn't dig trenches in other villages," the man added.