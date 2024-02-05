Herrick Park school recognized by Michigan Department of Education with 'reward' status

TECUMSEH — Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center in Tecumseh was recently designated a “Reward School” for the 2022-2023 school year by the Michigan Department of Education.

Herrick Park is the only elementary-level school in Lenawee County to achieve that designation for 2022-23. Third- and fourth-graders attend the school.

The top 5% of schools in the state are classified by the Department of Education as Reward Schools. The schools are ranked using achievement, improvement and achievement gaps in standardized scores, according to a news release from Tecumseh Public Schools.

Herrick Park students surpassed the state English language arts (ELA) and math targets on the 2022-23 school year M-Step assessment. The state set a target of 56.31% for ELA and 43.94% for math, the release said. Herrick Park students exceeded those targets, achieving 63.92% in ELA and 51.27% in math.

Students are pictured Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in teacher Ashleigh Sackett's third-grade class at Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center in Tecumseh.

“As educators, it is rewarding to see our time, effort and dedication get recognized,” Herrick Park third grade teacher Ashleigh Sackett said in the release. “We work very hard to ensure we are supporting students’ growth academically, socially and emotionally, all while maintaining a positive culture and climate within our buildings. We are extremely proud of our students and the work they do each and every day to set goals and achieve them!”

Ashleigh Sackett, a third grade teacher at Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center in Tecumseh, presents a lesson Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The Department of Education defines proficiency in the “Student Growth” area as a significant percentage of students who have improved or maintained proficiency in English language arts and math state assessments based on statewide test results.

“Herrick Park’s recognition as a 'Reward School' reflects the dedication of our educators, the resilience of our students, and the unwavering support of our families,” Meghan Way, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Tecumseh Public Schools, said in the release. “Together, we celebrate this milestone as a testament to our collective pursuit of excellence in education.”

