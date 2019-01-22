Herschel backpacks are up to 50% off at Nordstrom right now

January and February are seriously soul-sucking.

Winter months after the holidays but before spring always feel like a drag, and getting back (and staying) in the swing of things at work or school can be draining.

A new backpack may be able to lift your spirits, though. Numerous backpacks from Herschel Supply Co. are up to 50% off at Nordstrom, and these stylin' bad boys may just be the jolt of motivation you need.

SEE ALSO: 7 of the best laptops for students heading back to school

Finding a bag that can fit a large laptop and the rest of your necessities that's not obnoxious and nerdy is rare, but Herschel is known for nailing practicality and clout. Get long-lasting durability with Herschel's innovative fabric invented specifically to endure everyday use, plus tons of pockets. All of that is arranged into the ultimate minimalistic backpack that backpack appreciators will recognize at a single glance.

We're surprised that they're on sale at all, let alone up to half off. Here are a few of our favorite deals:

Image: herschel supply co.

The man. The myth. The legend. The Little America backpack. This is one of Herschel's most iconic designs, featuring double straps outside that match the dark gray exterior for a sleek, minimalistic look. For storage, there's a padded exterior pocket and an interior padded compartment for laptops up to 15 inches.

Regularly $100, you can save $50.02 and get it for $49.98.

Image: herschel supply co.

An extra-detailed and slightly bigger take on the Little America, the mountaineering-inspired Retreat Offset backpack is decked out in dark denim with off-white accents and a drawstring closure. Its interior has a padded compartment for laptops up to 15 inches.

Regularly $100, you can save $50.02 and get it for $49.98.