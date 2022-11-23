Herschel Walker abortion accuser challenges Senate candidate: ‘tell me to my face that you don’t know me’

One of two women accusing staunch anti-abortion Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her into aborting pregnancies he’d caused challenged the Republican pol to deny knowing her in person.

That woman, identified only as Jane Doe, made her dare during a Tuesday press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred, who said she has “overwhelming evidence” Walker had a relationship with her client.

The proof allegedly includes letters, photos, audio recordings and witness testimony. In one of those recordings, Walker seemingly refers to himself as a “stud farm.”

“Do you have the guts to meet with me in person in public, look me in the eye, and tell me to my face that you don’t know me and that none of what I just said is true?” Jane Doe asked after stating her case.

Walker has called his accuser “some woman I don’t know” and dismissed her claim as “a lie.”

Jane Doe, who claimed she was romantically involved with the former football star in Dallas, Tex., for six-years in the 1990s, said she last spoke to him in March 2020.

Jane Doe said she came forward after Walker claimed another woman he allegedly got pregnant in 2009 was a liar.

In addition to being accused of causing two aborted pregnancies, it was revealed during Walker’s run for the senate that he had three children previously unknown to the public. Walker has often lectured about the importance of responsible parenting.

“I am telling the truth and Herschel Walker knows I’m telling the truth,” Walker’s accuser charged.

He is in a run-off with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock that will be decided Dec. 6. Jane Doe said it’s “up to the voters in Georgia” to judge Walker.