Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid, questions remain
Herschel Walker said he "can't sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Herschel Walker has filed the paperwork to run for U.S. Senate from the state of Georgia.
Trump's backing of the ex-NFL star is both ridiculous and casually racist
Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. In a normal world, he'd have no shot. But in this divided country, he has a fighting chance.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Retired football star Herschel Walker, an ally of former President Donald Trump, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, as Republicans try to win back one of the two seats they lost in January runoff elections. Walker filed the documentation with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the November 2022 election. Walker, 59, was a football star at the University of Georgia, winning the 1982 Heisman Trophy https://www.heisman.com/heisman-winners/herschel-walker as the nation's most outstanding collegiate player, before playing professional football for the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct USFL - a team that was owned by Trump - and later in the National Football League.
Former college football star Herschel Walker is running to become a U.S. senator from Georgia.
