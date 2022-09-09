Herschel Walker closes gap with Sen. Warnock, now leads by 3 points in Georgia Senate poll

The Senate race in Georgia appears to be shifting back in the GOP's favor, according to a new poll that shows Herschel Walker as the favorite in the midterm election over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll released Thursday suggests Walker has taken the lead in the Georgia race, one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation, with the football legend receiving 47% support from voters in the Peach State over Warnock's 44% support.

The latest poll shows a two-point increase for Walker and a four-point decrease in Warnock's support since a July poll — a major shift in the race just two months before the midterm elections.

Walker shared Wednesday on Fox News' "Hannity" why he believes he is getting a boost above his Democrat opponent in several recent polls.

Trump-backed Herschel Walker is an NFL player turned Republican Senate nominee in Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

"The reason is, I'm getting out and meeting the people, and I'm talking to the people and the people are speaking. You know, they've spent over $50 million against me, but the race is still tied," Walker told host Sean Hannity.

Walker went on to highlight why he feels Georgia is in need of new Senate leadership.

"People want a change in Washington. Senator Warnock is a cut from the cloth of Joe Biden. And what I mean by that is he believes in higher taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to put men in women sports. And that's not what the Georgian people want," Walker said. "The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust in Herschel Walker."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is seeking re-election as the Democratic nominee in the Georgia Senate race. Tom Williams

"Warnock is winning among younger voters and seniors but trails badly among those 40-64. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker is receiving 12% support from African American respondents," said InsiderAdvantage chairman Matt Towery alongside the poll results. "With only 4% undecided, this race could very well be headed to a General Election runoff given the fact that there seems to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs."

After months of going back and forth, Warnock agreed to debate Walker in October.

The poll also shows Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams is trailing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., in the race for the governor's mansion.

"Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of White voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters, while Kemp receives 63% from men," Towery said.

The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta survey was conducted from Sept. 6-7, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.