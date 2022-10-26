Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

151
BILL BARROW and STEFANIE DAZIO
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009.

Walker's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. The candidate vehemently denied a claim earlier this month from a different woman who said Walker paid for and encouraged her abortion in 2009, two years before she gave birth to their son.

The second accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” spoke to reporters via an audio Zoom call arranged by her lawyer Gloria Allred. The woman alleged that Walker, a former college and professional football star making his first bid for public office, pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant during their six-year relationship while he was married to his first wife.

“The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it,” the woman said. She said she was not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.”

“I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof,” she said.

She said partisan allegiances were not a factor in her decision to come forward. She called herself a registered independent and said she voted twice for Donald Trump, the former Republican president who has endorsed Walker.

The second round of abortion allegations against Walker returned the issue to the forefront of the campaign in the final two weeks before the Nov. 8 elections. Walker is competing against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a tight race that could help determine party control of the Senate.

Walker was campaigning Wednesday in north Georgia.

Allred, speaking to reporters in her Los Angeles office, detailed, among other items, cards that she said Walker gave her client and a hotel receipt from Minnesota. Allred played audio of what she described as a telephone message that Walker allegedly left her client in 1992 after he had arrived in Europe as part of the U.S. Olympic bobsled team.

A notable women’s rights lawyer, Allred has represented several clients who have accused powerful men, including Trump and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, of sexual assault and harassment.

When The Daily Beast broke the story this month of the first abortion allegation, Walker insisted he had no idea who could make such a claim, but that was undermined by a follow-up report in which the woman identified herself as the mother of one of his children.

Her evidence included a $575 receipt for an abortion, along with a get-well card signed by Walker and a personal check for $700 from the multimillionaire celebrity athlete. The check is dated five days after her abortion receipt.

On Wednesday, “Jane Doe” said Walker gave her cash to have an abortion after she told him she was pregnant. She alleged that she first went to a clinic alone but was unable to go through with an abortion. She said Walker was “upset” when she told him and he insisted they return the following day. She said he drove her to the clinic that day, waited in the car while the procedure occurred and then took her to fill prescriptions.

Allred declined to discuss the cost or any records of the alleged abortion, “at least at this time.”

Walker’s responses to The Daily Beast’s stories evolved from absolute denials to suggesting the signature on a get-well card wasn’t his to suggesting he did send the woman money but that he didn’t know it was to cover an abortion.

Doe said she heard Walker's denial that he ever signed anything with a lone initial “H,” as the get-well card was signed. She said she knew that wasn't true because he had signed cards to her that way.

The first woman has not been identified publicly, asking that her name not be used out of concern for her privacy. She said she is a registered Democrat who is speaking out because of what she called Walker's hypocrisy over abortion rights.

She has spoken to multiple media outlets, revealing herself to be the same woman who filed a paternity suit for child support in New York family court. She has also alleged that Walker encouraged her to end their second pregnancy, though she refused, and that Walker has seen their son only a handful of times.

Walker’s campaign has since shared with NBC News texts between his current wife and the woman acknowledging his relationship to the child.

Walker promised to sue The Daily Beast after its initial story on the abortion claim was published Oct. 3. As of Wednesday afternoon, Walker had not confirmed that he has taken any legal action against the outlet.

The reporting has put Walker on the defensive both about his claims of being a family man and his previous support for a national abortion ban, without any exceptions. That's a notable position because the Supreme Court in June ended a constitutional right to an abortion and Congress has been discussing federal legislation to set a national regulation.

During the primary campaign, Walker was consistent about his absolute opposition to abortion. He repeated that approach after winning the nomination but has since shied away from it, trying to turn the issue back on Warnock by suggesting the Democrat supports no limits on abortion access.

In their lone debate, Walker denied his previous position and said he has settled on backing Georgia's new state law that bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they're pregnant. That law includes exceptions for pregnancies involving rape, incest or threats to a woman's life or health.

Walker has been dogged throughout his campaign with intense scrutiny of his past.

He's been accused of repeatedly threatening his ex-wife’s life, exaggerating claims of financial and business success, suggesting he's been a sworn law enforcement officer and overstating his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.

After a story by The Daily Beast in June, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he had not previously talked about publicly, including the son of the woman who first accused Walker of urging her to have abortions.

More than 1.1 million Georgia voters have cast ballots so far ahead of Election Day, either by mail or through advance in-person voting that began Oct. 17 and continues through Nov. 4. That is about 50% higher than at this point in 2018, the last midterm election.

With a Libertarian nominee also on the ballot, it remains possible that neither Warnock nor Walker attracts the required majority to win outright. In that case, the two would meet in a Dec. 6 runoff.

___

Barrow reported from Atlanta.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion

    Lawyer Gloria Allred introduces woman as Jane Doe who alleges anti-abortion candidate drove her to a clinic in the 1990s

  • Another Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Pressured Her To Get An Abortion

    She is the second woman to come forward with allegations that the anti-abortion GOP Senate candidate pushed for her to have the procedure.

  • Another woman says Herschel Walker paid for her abortion despite support for total abortion ban

    This is the second woman to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — who supports a ban on all abortions — of hypocrisy.

  • New Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Urged Her to Have Abortion

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty A second woman has come forward to say Herschel Walker urged her to abort their child, claiming that the football star turned GOP Senate candidate personally drove her to a clinic in the 1990s to have an abortion against her wishes.The woman, identifying herself as “Jane Doe,” said that after she first went to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas, she left in tears because she was unable to move forward with the procedure.But, accordi

  • Herschel Walker pushes back on new allegation of paying for abortion

    An unnamed woman claimed during a press conference Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for and strongly encouraged her to have an abortion that she did not want to have in 1993. The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, said she feared reprisal if she revealed her true name or showed her face on camera. The allegations came during a press conference led by her attorney, Gloria Allred, in Los Angeles.

  • New woman accuses Walker of pressuring her to have abortion

    Another woman has anonymously accused Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during a years-long affair. The woman, who spoke to reporters as “Jane Doe” and is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, said on Wednesday that she began a romantic and intimate relationship with Walker in November…

  • Arizona GOP goes to Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    State chair Kelli Ward is trying to stop the panel from accessing her mobile phone records.

  • Florida poll shows DeSantis, Rubio with double-digit leads over Crist, Demings

    The Florida midterm elections are increasingly stacked in Republicans' favor as Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio now maintain double-digit leads against their opponents, according to a UNF poll.

  • Federal Aid for Poor Families Is Being Used to Fund Anti-Abortion Movement: Report

    At least 18 states are funding crisis centers that aim to dissuade pregnant women from getting abortions, and some of them are using federal grant money intended to help poor families to do so, according to a report by CNN Tuesday. Some health care advocates say that the public funds are being misused, since the crisis centers clearly have a political mission but do not perform basic services such as breast and cervical cancer screenings, even as they provide highly controversial and sometimes d

  • Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez under federal investigation: Sources

    Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is under federal criminal investigation, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News and confirmed by an adviser to the senator. The investigation is being conducted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said. The exact nature of the investigation was not immediately clear.

  • Boeing losses mount on troubled Air Force One program

    Boeing said Wednesday the company would take a new $766 million charge on its 2018 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes that faced repeated setbacks. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker's deal. Then President Donald Trump secured a promise from Calhoun's predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion.

  • Ohio elections chief: Precincts can't take absentee ballots

    Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who heed advice from a prominent national group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 must deliver them to their county board of elections office. "Because if someone is telling voters to take their absentee ballot to their polling location on Election Day, they're effectively instructing them how to disenfranchise themselves.”

  • Men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

    Men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

  • Fond du Lac man charged with election fraud, accused of voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in 2020

    An investigation found Edward Manar, 74, submitted absentee ballots in Michigan and Wisconsin, and voted in person in Wisconsin, a prosecutor says.

  • Conservatives need a reason to move away from Trump? Just look at the Horry County GOP

    What’s going on in the Horry County GOP should serve as a warning to Republicans leaders. | Opinion

  • Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert's 'angertainment'

    A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat." Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying that he's a Democrat is a strategy Frisch’s campaign hopes will allow him to mount an upset victory in the largely rural and conservative-leaning Colorado congressional district where he's taking on first-term Republican Lauren Boebert.

  • An aide who once claimed he was with Trump when the former president declassified government records pleaded the fifth for the DOJ's Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report

    The DOJ hopes to squeeze testimonies out of key witnesses for its probe into Trump's handling of White House documents, The New York Times reported.

  • The ‘pool boy’ faces the camera in Billy Corben’s documentary on Falwell sex scandal

    The darkest moment in director Billy Corben’s mostly jaunty documentary “God Forbid” comes when Giancarlo Granda reads several suicidal texts sent after being branded the “pool boy” in a media storm involving his close ties to evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and wife Becki.

  • How Rich Is Melania Trump?

    Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...

  • ‘I’m Watching You’: Cops Probe Creepy Election Letters to Arizona Democrats, Voters

    Courtesy of Dan RoperPHOENIX—A shadowy right-wing group has launched a “scary” vigilante campaign in the battleground state of Arizona that has attracted police attention and put Democratic leaders and voters on edge just days before midterm elections.The anonymous group, which calls itself “Ben Sent Us,” a reference to Ben Franklin, has mailed out threatening letters en masse to more than a dozen county-level Democratic Party chairpersons in the state, vowing that members “will be locating your