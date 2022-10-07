Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal.

Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press.

Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son.

Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political director for reportedly leaking stories to the press during the Georgia Republican's most grueling week yet.

Taylor Crowe, who announced that he was joining Walker's campaign just three months ago on LinkedIn, is now gone according to reports from CNN. The short-lived stint is attributed to Crowe sharing unauthorized information with the media while Walker is reeling from a barrage of negative press.

The Walker campaign did not respond to Insider's request for comment about what, specifically, sparked the sudden departure.

Walker, who is vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, remains engulfed in controversy with just weeks to go before election day.

The family-related fracas includes swirling allegations that Walker, who espouses family values on the campaign trail and has endorsed adopting a nationwide abortion ban, paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. He's also come under attack from his 23-year-old son, Christian Walker, a conservative culture warrior who has been bashing his absentee father on social media.

Herschel Walker continues to dispute the abortion story but has only added to the confusion. The fallout has been so damaging, that even scandal-plagued former President Donald Trump has decided to keep his distance for now.

