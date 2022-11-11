10

Herschel Walker: 'You got to get out and vote'

Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker told supporters to 'get out and vote' during a campaign stop in Canton, Georgia on Thursday. Walker is facing Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on December 6th. (Nov. 11)

Recommended Stories

  • What happens after polls close? We asked a polling place supervisor

    Shelton Mackey, a volunteer polling place supervisor, arrived at Salem Elementary School in Fredericksburg, Va., at 5 a.m. on Tuesday — one hour before in-person voting began. The poll closed at 7 p.m., and ballot totals were quickly reported by phone. So, why didn't he leave until just before 9 p.m.? The answer, as Mackey explains, is an often overlooked process that ensures confidence in our elections.

  • Biden comments on Ukraine, House, Georgia, Trump

    U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about subjects including Ukraine, the midterm elections and Donald Trump as he left for the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Thursday. (Nov. 11)

  • US Finds Others Aligned Against It in Saudi-Sparked Oil Row

    (Bloomberg) -- When US President Joe Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia over oil, Riyadh cast itself as an emerging power that stands up to Washington and looks after its own interests - and that’s been winning cheerleaders. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Day

  • Four Army soldiers in Alaska die of suicides in one month

    Army installations in Alaska saw four soldiers die by suicide in October, a sharp rise despite leaders making a large push to prioritize mental health in the state.

  • Water, power outages scare Ukraine kidney patients

    STORY: Outages, caused by Russian air strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure, can last for hours at a time as Halytska and 27 other patients lie tied to their dialysis machines in hospital in Obukhiv, a city south of Kyiv.The power cuts hit pumping stations - a particularly worry for the patients whose treatments use hundreds of liters of running water. Medics do their best. But sometimes the pipes run dry and they have to curtail the life-saving treatments."It's a war and there's nothing we can do about it," 65-year-old Halytska said from her hospital bed.Russia stepped up attacks on power plants, substations and other targets in mid-October amid numerous battlefield setbacks following its Feb. 24 invasion.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that around 40% of the country's energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged.Stable power is crucial for the patients in Obukhiv Central District Hospital, where each haemodialysis session can last for hours and use around 300 liters of running water.But the outages keep coming, caused by direct strikes on infrastructure and the rolling blackouts imposed by energy providers to ease pressure on the grid and carry out repairs.Vitalii Vlasiuk, deputy governor of the Kyiv region in charge of healthcare, said around 60 hospitals in his area had been damaged in attacks, and twice as many affected in some way by Russia's invasion.

  • Nicki Minaj Says New Album ‘Will Be Out Soon,' Responds to TikTok User Claiming to Know Son's Name

    It’s been over four years since Nicki Minaj released 'Queen,' but as she told JT for 'i-D,' she’s finally getting ready to release the follow-up.

  • Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity for ‘fictional stories’ over Oz backing

    Former President Trump on Thursday apologized to his wife Melania Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity for reports circulating about their reaction to his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, dismissing the accounts as “fictional stories.” “I’d like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional…

  • Raphael Warnock Starts Runoff Election Campaign in Atlanta

    Democratic senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock launched his runoff election campaign with a speech in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, November 10.Walker addressed a crowd at the mural of civil rights activist John Lewis, kicking off the second leg of his election campaign.“Fundamentally, this is a race about right and wrong: who’s right for Georgia and who’s clearly wrong for Georgia,” Warnock said. “This race is about whether or not the person representing you has what it takes to take on these challenges for you and your family.”Georgia’s runoff election for senator between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be held on December 6. Early voting beings on November 28. Credit: Raphael Warnock via Storyful

  • Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader

    It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.

  • The 'red wave' turned into a 'red ripple' on Tuesday — and the hot-button issue of abortion is one of the big reasons why. Here are the financial implications

    Lack of access carries a hefty price tag for those affected.

  • Watch Sir Lewis Hamilton drive the Ineos Grenadier

    This video shows Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe going for a ride in the Ineos Grenadier SUV with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The Grenadier looks impressive.

  • Finland's coalition frictions spill over in Sami rights dispute

    A dispute over the rights of the Sami people living in the Finnish Arctic has brought the frictions in Finland's coalition government into sharp focus just months before a parliamentary election. Tensions between the five-party coalition's two largest allies, the Social Democrats and the Centre Party, have been simmering in recent weeks, after opinion polls forecast a poor showing for the Centre Party in the vote due in April. But now the Centre Party finance minister, Annika Saarikko, and the Social Democrat prime minister, Sanna Marin, are at open loggerheads over the latter's attempt to bring forward a law that would give the Sami more rights over who can sit in their regional parliament and vote on issues that concern them.

  • Russian occupation regime halts "evacuation" of Kherson civilians due to lack of interest

    The Russian occupation regime has halted the so-called "evacuation" of civilians from the city of Kherson due to the apparent lack of interest among the local residents. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "According to the information available, the so-called 'evacuation' from the city of Kherson has been halted due to lack of interest.

  • California’s lawsuit against “forever chemicals” makes bold demands for contamination compensation

    California is suing 18 companies over “staggering” damage caused by manufacturers of PFAS, substances also known as “forever chemicals.”

  • Michigan State vs. Gonzaga: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

    Michigan State heads west to play Gonzaga in a big-time non-conference matchup tonight -- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Bulldogs

  • Why far-right GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in an extremely close re-election race in Colorado

    Boebert's district isn't nearly as deep-red as other firebrand conservatives' home turfs, and her approach to the job seemed to turn people off.

  • 'Start adding zeroes': Big money expected to pour into Georgia midterm runoff

    Even before the contest in Georgia between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker headed for a Dec. 6 runoff, a staggering $262 million had already been spent on the race. "Just start adding zeroes and stop when you feel like it," said Chuck Clay, a former state Republican chair and former state senator. While Republicans are edging towards a majority in the House of Representatives, the Senate remains up for grabs, with large numbers of votes still being counted in Arizona and Nevada.

  • Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico

    Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the once reliably Republican seat more competitive.…

  • Chinese refiners seek less Saudi crude as demand weak

    Several Chinese refiners have asked Saudi Aramco to reduce December-loading crude oil volumes, two sources close to the matter said, as COVID-19 restrictions and a faltering economy have weakened fuel demand in the world's biggest oil importer. The refiners sought to trim supplies for December by about half of the previous month's level, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. China's crude oil imports in October recovered to the level last seen in May, supported by stockpile demand at two new refineries preparing for commercial operation.

  • Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

    The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.