Herschel Walker Says There Are 52 States

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker holds rally day before primary election. (Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

There are 50 states in the United States of America.

But in an interview Tuesday, Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker said there were 52.

Walker was going after Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, for recently saying, “I am tired of hearing about [Georgia] being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.”

Abrams cited the state’s problems with mental health treatment, maternal mortality, incarceration rates and wages. Republicans seized upon the remark and used it to criticize her, although Abrams said she stood by her belief that Republican Brian Kemp is “a failed governor, who doesn’t care about the people of Georgia.”

In an interview Tuesday with the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Walker said Abrams should go live in another state ― saying she had 51 others from which to choose.

“If you don’t believe in the country, leave and go somewhere else,” he said. “If it’s the worst state, why are you here? Why don’t you leave ― go to another? There’s, what, 51 more other states that you can go to?”

“Herschel misspoke ― he obviously knows there are 50 states,” spokeswoman Mallory Blount told HuffPost.

Walker is a former NFL star whose campaign has been filled with controversies and misstatements.

He has faced domestic violence allegations, and recently, claims of being an absent father. Walker has talked frequently about his 22-year-old son Christian and railed against fatherless homes. But The Daily Beast reported that Walker actually has three other children he doesn’t talk about publicly. He has since acknowledged his four children, saying he “never denied any of my kids.”

Walker has also said he’s skeptical of evolution, pointing to the fact that apes and humans coexist.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said in March.

After the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Walker called for “a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media,” as a solution to curb school shootings, but it was not clear what that was or how it would solve the problem.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

