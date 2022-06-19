Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' any of his kids following revelation that he has four children

Katie Balevic
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Herschel Walker
    Herschel Walker
    American football player, running back, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame member
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia's primary election.
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia's primary election.Brynn Anderson/AP

  • US Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he has "never denied" any of his children.

  • Walker, who previously called himself the father to an only child, admitted to having three secret children.

  • Walker has derided fatherless homes, calling them a "major, major problem" in the Black community.

Herschel Walker, the Georgie Republican candidate for US Senate, said he has "never denied" the existence of his four children — three of whom he has never publically discussed until recently.

Walker, who is set to face Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in November, said at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference on Saturday that his children "knew the truth," according to the Associated Press.

"Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I've never denied any of my kids, and I love them more than I love anything," Walker said, per The AP. "And they didn't do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I'm tired of people misleading the American people. I'm tired of people misleading my family."

His comments follow reporting by The Daily Beast that Walker — who had previously said he was the father of an only-child and complained about fatherless households — had a 10-year-old son he fathered out of wedlock. The former NFL player later acknowledged that he also has a 13-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter with two other women, The Daily Beast reported.

Even before his campaign, Walker presented himself as a community-oriented family man. In a 2020 interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, Walker said that the "fatherless home is a major, major problem" in the Black community. He added that he was "like a father" to members of his Wrightsville, Georgia community.

"I took care of a lot of people in my hometown," Walker said. "I had been like a father to some of those kids that may not have had fathers."

In a 2020 interview with Youtube hosts Diamond and Silk, Walker said that when a man has "a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don't leave the child."

However, in 2013, Walker was petitioned to prove his paternity and pay financial support for his estranged child, Insider previously reported. According to the petition, Walker and the unnamed mother of his child had a relationship between 2008 and 2011, and they separated eight months before the child was born.

In a comment to The Daily Beast on the matter, Walker's campaign manager Scott Paradise said Walker "supported the child and continues to do so. He's proud of his children." The Beast reported that Walker sends holiday and birthday presents to his second son, but he has not otherwise been involved in parenting and that the child has not had contact with his half-brother, Christian.

 

 

Walker's 22-year-old son Christian – with whom Walker regularly appears publicly – has also made similar complaints about fatherless households in rants on his social media.

"Fathers, it would be great if you stayed home and raised your kids instead of ran off to bang a bunch of women who weren't your baby mama. Stay home and raise your frickin kids! Your kids need a father! Get back home!" Christian Walker said in a TikTok.

Read the original article on Business Insider

