Herschel Walker says it's 'totally unfair' to ask him if he supports the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed last year: 'I have to see all the facts'

Walker said he wasn't "privileged" to the facts about the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last year.

"I think you've gotta be an Alabama fan," the Georgia Senate candidate and ex-football star snapped during an interview when asked about the law.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who Walker may face this November, enthusiastically supported Biden's plan.

Herschel Walker, who is viewed as a top-tier GOP US Senate candidate, snapped on Thursday when he was asked whether he would have voted for President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law.

"I have to see all the facts," Walker told The Daily Caller's Jack Greenberg during an interview when asked if he would have voted for the law. "Until I see all the facts, you can't answer the question. I think that's what is totally unfair to someone like myself to say, 'What are you going to vote for'?"

Walker added that he "hadn't been privileged" to have received all the facts in order to give his opinion on the law. It's not clear what he meant, given that the legislation's contents are public.

Walker, who's running in the primary for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's seat, also suggested the reporter was an Alabama football fan, a reference to Walker's career in Georgia football, which has a fierce rivalry with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law last November after months of debate and stories about its details. Local news reports say Georgia is expected to receive more than $11 billion from the law. Warnock also helped write an earlier version of one of its provisions, an effort to transition to low or zero-emission school buses. Warnock and fellow Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff voted in favor of the bill, but not a single Georgia Republican lawmaker supported it.

Part of Walker's hesitation could be due to the politics surrounding the law.

Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted in favor of the bill. But as McConnell himself has lamented, the legislation became increasingly politicized before its House passage. Former President Donald Trump, who pushed Walker to run, has condemned the proposal after his administration failed to pass its own infrastructure plan. Trump has gone so far as to push primary challenges for lawmakers who voted for Biden's plan.

The Georgia race is widely viewed as one of the key battles that will determine whether Democrats can hang onto their razor-thin Senate majority.

In a sign of his campaign's strength, Walker reported raising $5.4 million in the final three months of 2020, a staggering war chest for a first-time candidate. Warnock's campaign, not to be outdone, reported having $23 million on hand and raised $9.8 million in the same period.

