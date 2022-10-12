Herschel Walker Slams Warnock over Report That His Church ‘Evicts Poor People to the Street’

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is taking aim at his opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, after an explosive report revealed that his church threatened to evict low-income tenants from a building it owned during the pandemic.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Warnock serves as pastor, owns a building, through a network of shell organizations affiliated with a charity, that tried to remove financially struggling residents for failing to pay small amounts of overdue rent, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Since early 2020, 12 eviction lawsuits have been filed against residents of Columbia Tower at MLK Village, which has reportedly received over $15 million in public funding. Warnock’s church owns 99 percent of the complex. One resident, Philip White, told the Beacon that the building warned him on September 20 that it would kick him out for $192 in past-due rent. The church reportedly pays Warnock $7,417 for a monthly housing allowance, the publication discovered.

“I have never known a preacher that likes abortion even after birth, won’t pay his child support and evicts poor people to the street. I will pay the $4500 in past due rents listed in this news article to keep @ReverendWarnock from evicting these people,” Walker wrote on twitter in response to the report.

During the Covid-19 crisis, Warnock advocated for extensions of the federal eviction moratorium, which was unconstitutionally imposed by the CDC as a public-health measure. He criticized Republicans for neglecting impoverished Americans by demanding an end to the prolonged eviction ban.

“Unemployment benefits have expired, rent is due today, and many Georgia families are at risk of eviction in the middle of a pandemic. My opponents are supposed to be serving the people in Washington, but they’re clearly only concerned with serving their own interests,” the pastor tweeted in August 2020.

In the past, Warnock has also dubbed himself a “pro-choice pastor,” which many Christian voters have found contradictory. However, Walker found himself in hot water this past week after allegations surfaced that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion many years ago. The development has split Republicans as the party seeks to reclaim its majority in Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Even the former NFL football player’s son, Christian Walker, condemned his father in a bombshell series of video statements, saying he is “done with the lies.” Walker junior accused him of abandoning his family during childhood, calling him a hypocrite for espousing pro-life views and claiming to be a “family man.”

