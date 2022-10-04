Herschel Walker’s Son Unloads on Senate Candidate after Abortion Allegation: ‘Done With the Lies’

On the heels of yet another political scandal involving Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, this time over allegations that the pro-life Republican paid a former girlfriend to abort a child they’d conceived, Walker’s son, Christian, has unloaded on his father on Twitter, calling him a liar who doesn’t walk his family-values talk.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Cause it affected me,” Christian Walker said in a Twitter video.

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“Family values people, he has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?,” said Christian Walker, a conservative activist who describes himself as a “free-speech radicalist.”

Regarding the abortion allegation, reported Monday night by the Daily Beast, Christian Walker said of his dad: “He gets on Twitter, he lies about it.”

Christian Walker said his father’s campaign has been marked with “lie after lie after lie.”

“I’m done with the lies,” he said. “We were told at the beginning of this he was going to get ahead of his past, hold himself accountable, all of these different things and that would have been fine, go ahead. He didn’t do any of that. Everything’s been a lie, everything’s been downplayed, everything’s been cutting corners. The whole thing.”

Story continues

Christian Walker’s Twitter tirade on Monday night and Tuesday morning came after Daily Beast political reporter Roger Sollenberger published a story Monday alleging that Walker paid a former girlfriend to get an abortion, telling her it was “not the right time” for him to father another child. The former University of Georgia football star immediately denied the allegation, calling it a “flat-out lie” and “another repugnant hatchet job from a democratic activist disguised as a reporter.” He vowed to file a lawsuit on Tuesday morning. It’s not clear if he has.

The woman allegedly provided the Daily Beast with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, dated September 12, 2009; a signed $700 personal check from Walker, dated Sept. 17, 2009; and a “get well” card that was allegedly signed by Walker with his distinctive autograph “H” and the message “Pray you are feeling better.”

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

The Daily Beast published a copy of the card, but not the abortion clinic receipt or the personal check. The outlet claimed the woman is a registered Democrat who still communicates with Walker, and that one of Walker’s top surrogates has repeatedly asked her if she would vouch for his character. When Walker appeared on Fox News on Monday night, and Sean Hannity asked him if he knew the woman, Walker responded: “I have no idea, but it is a flat out lie.”

The woman told the Daily Beast she came forward because, “I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” and “We all deserve better.”

Walker, who has fathered four children with different mothers, has been a hardline abortion opponent, saying he backs an abortion ban with “no exception in my mind.” During an interview with National Review in September, he took aim at his opponent Senator Rafael Warnock’s pro-choice position, noting that Warnock is a pastor and should abide by the ten commandments. “He’s thinking it’s okay for a woman to kill a baby. Thou shall not kill. Does that not violate [the ten commandments]?” Walker said.

He also took aim at Warnock’s often repeated line that a “hospital room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.”

“Did he forget there’s a baby in that room as well?” Walker said. “And God owns the room. And he’s supposed to be a reverend.”

Walker, a Republican, is trying to win back one of the two Georgia Senate seats that Democrats captured in a January 2021 runoff election. The Georgia race is seen as one of the keys to determining which party will control the Senate for at least the next two years.

Walker told Hannity that the Daily Beast report shows his opponents will “do anything to win this seat.” He said he sends out a lot of “get well” cards, and “I send money to a lot of people.” “I do scholarships for kids. I give money to people all the time, because I’m always helping people, because I believe in being generous. God has blessed me and I want to bless others,” he said, adding that the allegations have “energized” him to continue fighting to win.

“They’ve jeopardized my kids. They’ve jeopardized my family. They think they can threaten me. They think they can scare me,” Walker told Hannity. “Right now all that done is that has energized me more, that I’m going to fight and win this seat for the great people of Georgia, because to have someone in this seat that lies to the people, shouldn’t be in this seat as a senator.”

Christian Walker took to Twitter Monday night and accused his father of being a liar and “DESTROYING other peoples lives.”

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and has us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” Christian Walker wrote.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian Walker added that all of Herschel Walker’s family members asked him not to run for office, but “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done.”

In the past, Herschel Walker has praised his relationship with Christian, and Christian Walker has participated in at least one campaign event with his father. The Daily Beast reported earlier this year that Christian Walker was selling swag promoting his dad’s candidacy on his personal website. But during his Twitter tirade, Christian Walker said he hasn’t been involved in the campaign, which he described as “buffoonery, nut-job land.” He said he and his mother, Walker’s ex-wife, have been chased by reporters and “terrorized,” but he said, “I wouldn’t have spoken out of there weren’t all these lies every day.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Walker has been the focus of several accusations about his past. He’s been accused of inflating his business and academic records, and he’s acknowledged a history of domestic violence against his ex-wife. Walker has said the violence stemmed from his well-publicized struggles with dissociative identity disorder. He’s denied allegations that he threatened to kill a former girlfriend and once stalked a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. He has tried to position himself as an advocate for people with mental-health challenges.

An outspoken critic of absent black fathers, he faced accusations of hypocrisy this summer after reports revealed three children that he either is not in contact with or has not mentioned publicly. Any suggestion that he has been hiding any of his children is “outrageous,” Walker told the Daily Beast, and he told the New York Times that he loves all his children and has never denied them.

His supporters say they appreciate his personal story – he grew up poor and struggled with his weight and with a stutter, but he made himself into a football hero. They also say the appreciate his rural roots, his Christian faith, and his reputation as a hard worker. Walker has focused his campaign on fighting back against rising inflation, the worsening crime and border crises, and general cultural wokeness.

More from National Review