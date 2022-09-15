Herschel Walker to supporters: ‘ ‘I don't want trees, I want police officers’

Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during the Women for Herschel event at Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker discussed issues such as critical race theory, student loan forgiveness, and inflation.

At a rally in Martinez on Wednesday, U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker couldn’t say whether he would accept a second debate with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

When asked, Walker said "Let's do this one, let's get this outta the way, then we'll see."

On Tuesday, Warnock's campaign officially announced they have agreed to meet at the Savannah debate Walker organized for Oct. 14, but Warnock said he hoped Walker would reconsider also attending either the Atlanta or Macon debates which Walker had vehemently rejected.and opponent Walker does not seem to be at an end.

Walker’s unwillingness to commit didn’t concern his supporters at the evening campaign event in Columbia County, though. Roughly 200 supporters gathered at Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

For Augusta-area residents like Rose Cales and Andrew Brejda, this week's rally was the first time they had seen or heard Walker in-person, outside of the constant stream of political ads. They were very happy with what they found.

"I think what I like best about Herschel, and what he brought across, was that... he's not a politician," Cales said. "He's running for us, for the people of Georgia."

"He's a very thoughtful, insightful, dedicated person, and the kinda person we really need in the senate," Brejda said.

U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker addresses the crowd during the Women for Herschel event at Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Walker discussed issues such as critical race theory, student loan forgiveness, and inflation.

Walker shared some of his life story and political thoughts with the enthusiastic crowd. He was joined by his wife, Julie Blanchard, and a few guest speakers.

The senate candidate said he felt this race was something God called him to do, and as for Warnock, "He don't know, but it's time for him to go!"

Audience members laugh during the Women for Herschel event at Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Wednesday. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker discussed issues such as critical race theory, student loan forgiveness, and inflation.

Some of Walker's more critical comments included the belief that America's borders are not secure enough and "wokeness" in the military.

Julie Blanchard introduces her husband, U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker, during the Women for Herschel event at Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Walker discussed issues such as critical race theory, student loan forgiveness, and inflation.

"I can promise you now China, Russia, Iran, they not worried about how you identify," Walker said, referring to gender identity. He went on to say "You can be a girl today, a boy tomorrow, and even a cat."

A recurring theme of Walker's speech was his view that issues like this, critical race theory, and the recent education loan forgiveness program President Biden approved were distractions from the "real issues" like the war on drugs and crime rates.

"I don't want trees, I want police officers," he said.

One issue that Walker was not as clear on was abortion bans. When asked for his reaction on Sen. Lindsey Graham's recent proposal for a nationwide ban, he said he does not believe such a decision should be made at the federal level. But, when further asked "Would you support Sen. Graham's legislation?" he answered "If I had to support it today, I probably would." Where he was clear, though, was his belief that abortions are bad and "it's sad" that Warnock approves of them.

U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker addresses the crowd during the Women for Herschel event at Savannah Rapids Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Walker discussed issues such as critical race theory, student loan forgiveness, and inflation.

Both candidates may get another chance to address this topic during the WSAV debate a month away..

In June, Warnock accepted invitations to three debates at the Atlanta Press Club and the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism in Macon, as well as one in Savannah hosted by WTOC. In August, Walker, proposed a fourth debate instead, also in Savannah, but hosted by WSAV.

Warnock has consistently criticized Walker for how long it took him to commit to a debate, often quoting Walker's comments last October that he was willing to debate "any day of the week" — at least in principle.”

When Walker first announced his debate, it was reported that both candidates would be told the topics up for discussion ahead of time. Warnock said he only wanted to do this debate if they were not told the topics ahead of time. Though the senator has committed to attending, no information has been released on if his condition was met.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Herschel Walker on reconsidering Atlanta, Macon debates: 'We'll see'