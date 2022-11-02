Herschel Walker Wants To Match Résumés With Barack Obama. Internet Says Bring It On.
Herschel Walker said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday he’d pit his résumé against former President Barack Obama’s “any time of the day.” That would be the same Obama who became the first Black president of the United States after distinguished turns as a U.S. senator and civil rights attorney following Harvard Law School.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
Walker, who Obama acknowledged was a great football player but said was unqualified for elected office, probably won’t be hurt by his stadium-sized ego.
Despite zero experience in government, nonsensical comments on issues, accusations of paying for two women to have abortions in contradiction of his anti-abortion platform, and reportedly lying about law enforcement jobs, Walker now holds a slim lead over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next week’s election, according to a New York Times poll.
But that doesn’t mean the internet forgives inflated self-worth.
Here’s a Twitter sampling:
His football resume or his abortion resume?
— Team Dark Brandon (@MouthAka) November 2, 2022
Herschel, even before Obama was the first African American POTUS, he went to Harvard Law School, graduated Magna Cum Laude, won election as President of the Harvard Law Review, became an Attorney with a civil rights law firm AND a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School.
— Sharon (@Louboutin_Lovee) November 2, 2022
Yeah, but does he have a fake badge?
— Scott Av (@SAV_9147) November 2, 2022
Walker's resume - a padded mess of fiction & lies
He was a great athlete - terrific football player -
he has no experience in government - the end.
— Cathy Coleman ☮️ (@CathyJoeGPT) November 2, 2022
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) November 2, 2022
Maybe he is right, but Obama's would be real and Walker's fiction.
— Cynical woman (@shepherdrm) November 2, 2022
Herschel was his HS valedictorian. And an honors graduate of UGA. Went on to law enforcement, including a stent at FBI. Was also a Space Marine. And single handedly marched on Mordor and hogtied Sauron. For real.
— Mike Lawrence (@ACrav1983) November 2, 2022
— Sassy (@sassybella53) November 2, 2022
He does have more rushing yards.
— Jerome Caplinger (@CaplingerJerome) November 2, 2022
Re: Football..yes.
Re: anything else.. no.
— Mike Miner (@mcminer1031) November 2, 2022
Ex football player vs Harvard Law graduate, attorney, and U.S Senator lol
— m315 (@PT_Arsoras) November 2, 2022