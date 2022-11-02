Herschel Walker Wants To Match Résumés With Barack Obama. Internet Says Bring It On.

Herschel Walker said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday he’d pit his résumé against former President Barack Obama’s “any time of the day.” That would be the same Obama who became the first Black president of the United States after distinguished turns as a U.S. senator and civil rights attorney following Harvard Law School.

Herschel Walker on former POTUS Barack Obama: "My resume against his resume, I'll put it up any time of the day." pic.twitter.com/bRkwdDOTqa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

Walker, who Obama acknowledged was a great football player but said was unqualified for elected office, probably won’t be hurt by his stadium-sized ego.

Despite zero experience in government, nonsensical comments on issues, accusations of paying for two women to have abortions in contradiction of his anti-abortion platform, and reportedly lying about law enforcement jobs, Walker now holds a slim lead over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next week’s election, according to a New York Times poll.

But that doesn’t mean the internet forgives inflated self-worth.

Here’s a Twitter sampling:

His football resume or his abortion resume? — Team Dark Brandon (@MouthAka) November 2, 2022

Herschel, even before Obama was the first African American POTUS, he went to Harvard Law School, graduated Magna Cum Laude, won election as President of the Harvard Law Review, became an Attorney with a civil rights law firm AND a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School. — Sharon (@Louboutin_Lovee) November 2, 2022

Yeah, but does he have a fake badge? — Scott Av (@SAV_9147) November 2, 2022

Walker's resume - a padded mess of fiction & lies



He was a great athlete - terrific football player -

he has no experience in government - the end. — Cathy Coleman ☮️ (@CathyJoeGPT) November 2, 2022

Maybe he is right, but Obama's would be real and Walker's fiction. — Cynical woman (@shepherdrm) November 2, 2022

Herschel was his HS valedictorian. And an honors graduate of UGA. Went on to law enforcement, including a stent at FBI. Was also a Space Marine. And single handedly marched on Mordor and hogtied Sauron. For real. — Mike Lawrence (@ACrav1983) November 2, 2022

He does have more rushing yards. — Jerome Caplinger (@CaplingerJerome) November 2, 2022

Re: Football..yes.

Re: anything else.. no. — Mike Miner (@mcminer1031) November 2, 2022

Ex football player vs Harvard Law graduate, attorney, and U.S Senator lol — m315 (@PT_Arsoras) November 2, 2022

